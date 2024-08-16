Half-brother to Baaeed and Hukum out to follow up impressive win in competitive Newbury handicap

It often takes a performance verging on Group class to land this 7f handicap. The Racing Post Ratings awarded to the previous four winners range from 105-108, and two of those are back for more.

Documenting recorded that 108 RPR two seasons ago and has admirably sustained his form into his 11-year-old campaign. He encounters a deeper field than the 2022 version, and the same probably applies to last season’s running won by Spangled Mac .

The five-year-old has been campaigned at sprint trips in both starts this term and found things happening too quickly over the minimum distance at Ascot three weeks ago. He also finished lame that day, so a return to form is entirely possible.

Eve Johnson Houghton saddles two who are established in Group company. Ten-year-old Accidental Agent needs little introduction as a former Queen Anne winner, although he is surely best watched after 297 days off.

Charlie Bishop’s booking to ride stablemate Streets Of Gold , who was third in the Jersey Stakes last year, suggests he is the stable’s number one. Streets Of Gold posted a joint career-best RPR when a close third in a Chepstow Racing League handicap nine days ago to suggest he can be competitive off this mark.

The most intriguing sorts from a handicapping perspective are surely those from the Classic generation.

Waleefy is a half-brother to Baaeed and Hukum who is slowly learning his craft. Impressive over this distance at Doncaster last time, he should appreciate the likely strong gallop perennial front-runner Lethal Levi (former 6f course record holder) will set, for all his future surely lies over a mile and beyond. By contrast, Starlore looks intriguing back at 7f.

Tried in Pattern company as a juvenile, Starlore had an off-day in the Britannia when last seen, but he is back from a break and was a real eyecatcher at Goodwood on his previous outing. Sir Michael Stoute can be trusted to mastermind his resurrection.

Race analysis by Robbie Wilders

What they say

Eve Johnson Houghton, trainer of Accidental Agent and Streets Of Gold

Accidental Agent hasn't run for a long time and isn't getting any younger, but he's in good form. Streets Of Gold ran a blinder last time, so we're looking for him to back it up.

Karl Burke, trainer of Lethal Levi

He's in good form. He's bounced out well from the Stewards' Cup, when things just didn't fall for him on the day. This looked too big of a prize not to go for, and he was good at the track earlier this year when winning over six furlongs.

Marco Botti, trainer of Silver Samurai

It’s a typically tough Newbury handicap, but we have the champion jockey on board and he goes there with a decent each-way shout.

Philip Robinson, racing manager to Saeed Manana, owner of United Approach

He ran very well on his first try at this trip at Newcastle last time, so we’re going again. He looks to have a nice chance, with the Haggas horse [Waleefy] looking the one to beat.

Hollie Doyle, rider of Zabriskie Point

It’s the first time I’ve ridden him, but he ran on well late at Goodwood last time and would have a chance in what looks a competitive event.

William Haggas, trainer of Waleefy

It's a big step up in class, but he's got a good pedigree and won well over seven [furlongs] last time. This will tell us more, but he's in against some older horses, so they should go a nice gallop.

Harry Charlton, trainer of Zouzanna

She is suited by a fast-run race, and in her last few races they have crawled and she’s finished off well. Hopefully they go off quick, as she deserves to get her head in front.

Reporting by David Milnes

