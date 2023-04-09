Irish Grand National: key quotes from connections on their big-race contenders at Fairyhouse

Noel Meade prayed for rain ahead of the BoyleSports Irish Grand National and the weather gods have answered those prayers.

You have to rewind to 2002 and The Bunny Boiler for Meade's previous victory in the race but 21 years on he has an ideal candidate in the mud-loving Thedevilscoachman, whose form figures on ground with soft or heavy in the going description read 15113211F11.

He is a proven mudlark and with a hurdles mark of 152, he could be leniently-treated here off 147 if the rain continues at Fairyhouse. The softer the ground, the better his chance. The more it rains, the more his price will plummet.

Thedevilscoachman has been favourite for Ireland’s richest jumps race since he quickened clear to win a Grade 3 novice chase at Limerick 15 days ago and that should leave him spot on for the biggest test of his career.

Meade said of the JP McManus-owned favourite: "We do need the rain to keep coming as he loves soft ground. He’s a novice and he’s in good form at home. Hopefully he can get a bit of luck in running and, if he does, he has a chance."

While Thedevilscoachman may be captain of Meade's team, he also runs Lieutenant Command and Farceur Du Large in the Gigginstown silks.

He added: "Lieutenant Command is very ground dependent but the opposite to Thedevilscoachman in that he wants good ground. If the ground was very soft, he might not run. He’s in very good form though but I wouldn’t be sure if he’d get the trip.

"Farceur Du Large was travelling really well in the Paddy Power but made a very bad mistake which knocked the stuffing out of him. He’s a lazy type of horse but the trip might actually suit him quite well. He has his chance."

'He's in a great place both mentally and physically' – Connell excited by Espanito

This season has been remarkable for Barry Connell, who has celebrated his first Cheltenham Festival success as a trainer, and an Irish Grand National victory would sugarcoat it deliciously.

The trainer who basically told you Marine Nationale would win the Supreme beforehand is in a similarly bullish mood about Espanito Bello.

Espanito Bello: winner of the Leinster National last month Credit: Patrick McCann

You often hear trainers giving out stink about handicap hikes, but you rarely hear one admit an 11lb rise was justified. Connell, however, feels the handicapper was well within his rights to hand Espanito Bello it following an emphatic win in the Leinster National at Naas last month.

The trainer said: "He's in a great place both mentally and physically and seems to be back to the Espanito Bello who was second to Coko Beach in a Grade 2 at Navan as a novice. I know he got 11lb for winning at Naas, but I thought he deserved it. I don't often say that about my horses!

"The ground should be fine for him and we were really happy with his last piece of work."

What they say

Venetia Williams, trainer of Royale Pagaille

He's got to give a lot of weight away, which he is entitled to. Plenty of rain will be in our favour and hopefully they'll get a bit more on Sunday night and Monday. He's run well this season and he still hasn't really had his ground in some time. We've run him in handicaps before off this sort of weight but it's a lot different against nine runners than 30. It's a fiercely competitive race but hopefully conditions will suit him well.

Joseph O'Brien, trainer of Busselton and Fire Attack

Busselton is in good shape and has been training very well in preparation for this. Heavy ground wouldn't be ideal for him, but we're hoping for a good run from him nonetheless. Fire Attack will handle the ground and he's been threatening to win a big race over the last year or so. It would be great if he could get a share of the spoils.

Paul Townend, rider of I Am Maximus

He wasn’t beaten that far by The Real Whacker at Cheltenham and he seems to be getting his jumping together. He had a good run behind Mighty Potter at Leopardstown too. He is still a maiden over fences, but he has plenty of experience now. Going right-handed isn’t ideal for him but hopefully the big field will keep him straight. He is off a competitive mark and that experience in the Grade 1s will definitely stand to him.

Gordon Elliott, trainer of Chemical Energy, The Goffer, Ash Tree Meadow, Punitive, Defi Bleu, Gevrey, Milan Native and Fakiera

I would be worried about the ground for Chemical Energy. He would want it quicker than it's likely to be and it's the same story for Ash Tree Meadow, who would be far more at home on good ground. The Goffer ran a big race at Cheltenham and could go well, but I hope it doesn't get too soft for him either. Gevrey could go well at a big price. This sort of race might suit him and he wasn't beaten all that far in the Plate at Cheltenham. Defi Blue and Punitive have place chances, while Milan Native and Fakiera will have to bounce back to the best of their form to have a chance.

Francis Casey, trainer of Max Flamingo

He was unlucky in the race last year and got into all sorts of trouble. He ran a lot better than his finishing position last time. He jumped the last in sixth and was probably going to finish fourth or fifth but a horse came across him and nearly pulled him up. He always runs well at Fairyhouse and he runs well fresh too, so we're hoping for the best. The better the ground, the better chance he has.

Martin Brassil, trainer of Panda Boy

The better the ground the better chance he has. This has been the plan since Leopardstown at Christmas and I was hoping we would get some decent ground but it doesn't look like it. He's in good form at home but I just hope Fairyhouse doesn't get all the rain that is forecast.

Sam Curling, trainer of Angels Dawn

She's 100 per cent. We would have preferred another week with her after Cheltenham but there's nothing we can do about that. The more rain that comes the better. I hope Fairyhouse gets every drop that's forecast. She battled really well to win the Kim Muir, but that's her. She will never win by too far no matter what. Hopefully she's got a great chance and we're looking forward to it now.

Stuart Crawford, trainer of Now Where Or When

Every time he’s been to Fairyhouse he has run a good, solid race. I’d be hoping he can continue that trend. You need plenty of luck in a contest like this but he’s in good form and this is the race we’ve been waiting for. He’s a versatile horse trip-wise so I don’t think the extra distance will be an issue. With a good passage around, he can hopefully run a big race.

Tom Gibney, trainer of Must Be Obeyed

She’s in great form and, while others mightn’t want it, I hope all these showers that are forecast arrive at Fairyhouse. She’d love really soft ground. It’s a very competitive race and I’d be very afraid of Angels Dawn, who I think is a very good mare, but I think she’s got a decent chance.

Gavin Cromwell, trainer of Stumptown

It was touch and go whether he was going to get in or not but he's in now, thank God, and we're looking forward to it. He's come out of Cheltenham well but it's obviously coming soon enough given it was only 25 days ago. If the rain arrives I hope it loosens out the ground and makes sure it's not too gluey.

