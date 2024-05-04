Exciting Kalpana out to build on impressive Newmarket win by taking Oaks trial

The Pretty Polly is generally considered an Oaks trial and is dominated by the yards you would expect, but there is not much of a direct line to Epsom. Taghrooda's double ten years ago is fading from memory and big winners since, like Jazzi Top and Lah Ti Dar, have been slower developers.

All three of those came from the Gosden yard, which is doubly represented this time. Friendly Soul, who has taken the Gosdens' trademark route of a midwinter maiden before a spring trial, is seemingly the first string. She is by Kingman, who is not a noted stamina influence but that is more than balanced by her dam's side. Call The Wind, a half-brother by Frankel, finished second in the Prix du Cadran.

The Gosdens and Friendly Soul's jockey Kieran Shoemark got a good look at Kalpana when she won a handicap here at the Craven meeting. Shoemark was on third-placed Assailant, over ten lengths adrift. The winner was racing off a mark of 78, a world away from Listed company, yet in blowing apart a field of well-bred and well-connected three-year-olds she has earned a fast-track to an Oaks trial. She would have to be supplemented for Epsom.

There is very little Group form in the race. By far the best of what there is comes from Carolina Reaper, who won the Group 3 Zukunfts-Rennen at Baden-Baden in August. She could not back that up in the Rockfel on her only start since, a run too bad to be true.

It is understandable that punters may want to take a punt on potential instead. History would be on their side in the Pretty Polly and other similar races. Kalpana sits in the sort of slot to please those who want to see a bit of tangible form, too. If she does to this field something like what she did to handicappers last time, talk of supplementing her for the Oaks would surely follow.

Race analysis by Keith Melrose

What they say

Charlie Johnston, trainer of Carolina Reaper

She's in good order. It's a bit of a fact-finding mission as to what route we're going to go down this year in terms of distance. She's stepping up three furlongs and we're a bit more exposed than most of our rivals, but she's a Group 3 winner and I think she has the best form in the book. If she does improve for the step up in trip then she's the standard the others have to step up to.

Thady Gosden, joint-trainer of Friendly Soul and Strutting

Both were winners of maidens on the all-weather at the backend and both have wintered well in what has been a tough spring for these fillies. It's a competitive race and both would have each-way chances. To get some black type next to their name would be nice.

Jack Channon, trainer of Gray's Inn

I'm really happy with her. She just missed out on black type last season but she's improved physically and mentally this year and she's training well. She's a bit more exposed than some but she brings a good base level of form.

Oisin Murphy, rider of Kalpana

She's stepping up in class but she looked really nice on her last start. She's trained well since and hopefully she'll run very well.

Charlie Appleby, trainer of Winter Snowfall

She produced marked improvement from her first to second run and has certainly come forward again since winning at Chelmsford. Staying will be her forte as the season progresses and we'll be a little wiser as to what level we are dealing with after this.

Reporting by Liam Headd

Read these next:

Running Lion catches the eye back at the scene of last year's superb Pretty Polly win

Will step up in trip produce career-best from progressive four-year-old Intinso?

'Fallen Angel deserves to be favourite' - Karl Burke hoping star filly can provide him with a first British Classic

Looking for free bets? Racing Post have got the best offers, all in one place. Visit racingpost.com/freebets to find out more.