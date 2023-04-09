2023 Irish Grand National: the runners, the odds, the verdict

The BoyleSports Irish Grand National takes place at Fairyhouse on Monday and with 40-1, 50-1 and 150-1 priced winners in the last decade this is often a tricky puzzle for punters to solve. Lord Lariat clinched the race 12 months ago under 7lb claimer Paddy O’Hanlon and with the eight-year-old absent from this year’s race, there is guaranteed to be a new name on the roll of honour. Get our verdict and more in this runner-by-runner guide . . .

1

British raider who is often seen competing at a higher level than this

Trainer: Venetia Williams

Jockey: Charlie Deutsch

SP forecast: 20-1

Royale Pagaille 17:00 Fairyhouse View Racecard

2

Impressive winner of the Leinster National last month; up 11lb

Trainer: Barry Connell

Jockey: Michael O'Sullivan

SP forecast: 14-1

Espanito Bello 17:00 Fairyhouse View Racecard

3

Kerry National winner who will be better for a Navan tune-up; blinkers back on

Trainer: Joseph O'Brien

Jockey: Shane Fitzgerald

SP forecast: 25-1

Busselton 17:00 Fairyhouse View Racecard

4

Fourth in Grade 1s the last twice and shapes as though he will appreciate a stamina test

Trainer: Willie Mullins

Jockey: Paul Townend

SP forecast: 14-1

I Am Maximus 17:00 Fairyhouse View Racecard

5

Runner-up in the National Hunt Chase last time; obvious claims on that form

Trainer: Gordon Elliott

Jockey: Keith Donoghue

SP forecast: 14-1

Chemical Energy 17:00 Fairyhouse View Racecard

6

Fourth in the Ultima Handicap Chase last time; stamina query over this distance

Trainer: Gordon Elliott

Jockey: Denis O'Regan

SP forecast: 20-1

The Goffer 17:00 Fairyhouse View Racecard

7

3-4 this season and holds strong claims if seeing out this trip

Trainer: Noel Meade

Jockey: Mark Walsh

SP forecast: 8-1

Thedevilscoachman 17:00 Fairyhouse View Racecard

8

Absent since Cheltenham second in October; upped markedly in distance

Trainer: Gordon Elliott

Jockey: Sean Flanagan

SP forecast: 33-1

Ash Tree Meadow 17:00 Fairyhouse View Racecard

9

Trailed home last of five in Grade 2 company latest; jumping remains a cause for concern

Trainer: Joseph O'Brien

Jockey: Richard Deegan

SP forecast: 40-1

Fire Attack 17:00 Fairyhouse View Racecard

10

Seventh in this race last year but recent form uninspiring; cheekpieces go on

Trainer: Francis Casey

Jockey: Conor Maxwell

SP forecast: 25-1

Max Flamingo 17:00 Fairyhouse View Racecard

11

Badly hampered when seventh at Cheltenham; handicap debut

Trainer: Willie Mullins

Jockey: Danny Mullins

SP forecast: 40-1

Dolcita 17:00 Fairyhouse View Racecard

12

Course winner who bounced back to form when scoring at Leopardstown last time

Trainer: Noel Meade

Jockey: Liam McKenna

SP forecast: 33-1

Lieutenant Command 17:00 Fairyhouse View Racecard

13

Lightly raced and in top hands but this might come too soon

Trainer: Willie Mullins

Jockey: Sean O'Keeffe

SP forecast: 14-1

Tenzing 17:00 Fairyhouse View Racecard

14

Excellent third in the Paddy Power Chase at Leopardstown before falling at that venue latest; respected

Trainer: Martin Brassil

Jockey: Ricky Doyle

SP forecast: 10-1

Panda Boy 17:00 Fairyhouse View Racecard

15

Only four chase starts and bred to appreciate a test; third to Thedevilscoachman at Naas last time

Trainer: Henry de Bromhead

Jockey: Rachael Blackmore

SP forecast: 14-1

Amirite 17:00 Fairyhouse View Racecard

16

Strong stayer who claimed the Kim Muir last month; up 7lb but obvious claims

Trainer: Sam Curling

Jockey: Phillip Enright

SP forecast: 12-1

Angels Dawn 17:00 Fairyhouse View Racecard

17

Winless since August 2021 and has failed to complete the last twice

Trainer: John Ryan

Jockey: Mike O'Connor

SP forecast: 66-1

Fairyhill Run 17:00 Fairyhouse View Racecard

18

Took the Porterstown over course and distance earlier this season but out of sorts since

Trainer: Gordon Elliott

Jockey: Corey McGivern

SP forecast: 40-1

Punitive 17:00 Fairyhouse View Racecard

19

Landed the Paddy Power Chase on his penultimate start and remains well treated on his best form

Trainer: Eric McNamara

Jockey: Conor McNamara

SP forecast: 40-1

Real Steel 17:00 Fairyhouse View Racecard

20

Winner on this card 12 months ago and has run well in defeat at big prices the last twice

Trainer: Gordon Elliott

Jockey: Gavin Brouder

SP forecast: 33-1

Defi Bleu 17:00 Fairyhouse View Racecard

21

Not a frequent winner and has to bounce back from a poor run last time out

Trainer: Enda Bolger

Jockey: Aidan Kelly

SP forecast: 66-1

Birchdale 17:00 Fairyhouse View Racecard

22

Better effort last time but could only finish eighth in this race 12 months ago

Trainer: Enda Bolger

Jockey: Simon Torrens

SP forecast: 50-1

Champagne Platinum 17:00 Fairyhouse View Racecard

23

Got no further than the first fence last time out; stamina to prove

Trainer: Noel Meade

Jockey: Gary Noonan

SP forecast: 40-1

Farceur Du Large 17:00 Fairyhouse View Racecard

24

Excellent third in Grade 3 company latest but his mark has suffered as a result

Trainer: Stuart Crawford

Jockey: Peter Carberry

SP forecast: 22-1

Now Where Or When 17:00 Fairyhouse View Racecard

25

Munster National third earlier this season but has failed to complete in both starts since; risky

Trainer: Eric McNamara

Jockey: Mark McDonagh

SP forecast: 33-1

Donkey Years 17:00 Fairyhouse View Racecard

26

2-3 at Fairyhouse and belied 125-1 odds when fourth in the Plate at the Festival; stamina?

Trainer: Gordon Elliott

Jockey: Kevin Sexton

SP forecast: 25-1

Gevrey 17:00 Fairyhouse View Racecard

27

No win since October 2020 and has struggled for form this season; easily opposed

Trainer: Gordon Elliott

Jockey: Charlie O'Dwyer

SP forecast: 100-1

Milan Native 17:00 Fairyhouse View Racecard

28

Dual chase winner earlier this season (including here); could have more to offer

Trainer: Thomas Gibney

Jockey: Darragh O'Keeffe

SP forecast: 50-1

Must Be Obeyed 17:00 Fairyhouse View Racecard

29

Narrowly denied the hat-trick when second in the Kim Muir last month; firmly enters calculations

Trainer: Gavin Cromwell

Jockey: Luke Dempsey

SP forecast: 10-1

Stumptown 17:00 Fairyhouse View Racecard

30

Strong stayer but has finished pulled up the last twice; best watched

Trainer: Gordon Elliott

Jockey: Conor Clarke

SP forecast: 50-1

Fakiera 17:00 Fairyhouse View Racecard

The verdict

Tom Gibney's is a strong stayer and has a course victory to her name already this season.

Must Be Obeyed 17:00 Fairyhouse View Racecard

