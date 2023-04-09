2023 Irish Grand National: the runners, the odds, the verdict
The BoyleSports Irish Grand National (5.00) takes place at Fairyhouse on Monday and with 40-1, 50-1 and 150-1 priced winners in the last decade this is often a tricky puzzle for punters to solve. Lord Lariat clinched the race 12 months ago under 7lb claimer Paddy O’Hanlon and with the eight-year-old absent from this year’s race, there is guaranteed to be a new name on the roll of honour. Get our verdict and more in this runner-by-runner guide . . .
5.00 Fairyhouse (Monday, April 10): BoyleSports Irish Grand National Chase
1 Royale Pagaille
British raider who is often seen competing at a higher level than this
Trainer: Venetia Williams
Jockey: Charlie Deutsch
SP forecast: 20-1
2 Espanito Bello
Impressive winner of the Leinster National last month; up 11lb
Trainer: Barry Connell
Jockey: Michael O'Sullivan
SP forecast: 14-1
3 Busselton
Kerry National winner who will be better for a Navan tune-up; blinkers back on
Trainer: Joseph O'Brien
Jockey: Shane Fitzgerald
SP forecast: 25-1
4 I Am Maximus
Fourth in Grade 1s the last twice and shapes as though he will appreciate a stamina test
Trainer: Willie Mullins
Jockey: Paul Townend
SP forecast: 14-1
5 Chemical Energy
Runner-up in the National Hunt Chase last time; obvious claims on that form
Trainer: Gordon Elliott
Jockey: Keith Donoghue
SP forecast: 14-1
6 The Goffer
Fourth in the Ultima Handicap Chase last time; stamina query over this distance
Trainer: Gordon Elliott
Jockey: Denis O'Regan
SP forecast: 20-1
7 Thedevilscoachman
3-4 this season and holds strong claims if seeing out this trip
Trainer: Noel Meade
Jockey: Mark Walsh
SP forecast: 8-1
8 Ash Tree Meadow
Absent since Cheltenham second in October; upped markedly in distance
Trainer: Gordon Elliott
Jockey: Sean Flanagan
SP forecast: 33-1
9 Fire Attack
Trailed home last of five in Grade 2 company latest; jumping remains a cause for concern
Trainer: Joseph O'Brien
Jockey: Richard Deegan
SP forecast: 40-1
10 Max Flamingo
Seventh in this race last year but recent form uninspiring; cheekpieces go on
Trainer: Francis Casey
Jockey: Conor Maxwell
SP forecast: 25-1
11 Dolcita
Badly hampered when seventh at Cheltenham; handicap debut
Trainer: Willie Mullins
Jockey: Danny Mullins
SP forecast: 40-1
12 Lieutenant Command
Course winner who bounced back to form when scoring at Leopardstown last time
Trainer: Noel Meade
Jockey: Liam McKenna
SP forecast: 33-1
13 Tenzing
Lightly raced and in top hands but this might come too soon
Trainer: Willie Mullins
Jockey: Sean O'Keeffe
SP forecast: 14-1
14 Panda Boy
Excellent third in the Paddy Power Chase at Leopardstown before falling at that venue latest; respected
Trainer: Martin Brassil
Jockey: Ricky Doyle
SP forecast: 10-1
15 Amirite
Only four chase starts and bred to appreciate a test; third to Thedevilscoachman at Naas last time
Trainer: Henry de Bromhead
Jockey: Rachael Blackmore
SP forecast: 14-1
16 Angels Dawn
Strong stayer who claimed the Kim Muir last month; up 7lb but obvious claims
Trainer: Sam Curling
Jockey: Phillip Enright
SP forecast: 12-1
17 Fairyhill Run
Winless since August 2021 and has failed to complete the last twice
Trainer: John Ryan
Jockey: Mike O'Connor
SP forecast: 66-1
18 Punitive
Took the Porterstown over course and distance earlier this season but out of sorts since
Trainer: Gordon Elliott
Jockey: Corey McGivern
SP forecast: 40-1
19 Real Steel
Landed the Paddy Power Chase on his penultimate start and remains well treated on his best form
Trainer: Eric McNamara
Jockey: Conor McNamara
SP forecast: 40-1
20 Defi Bleu
Winner on this card 12 months ago and has run well in defeat at big prices the last twice
Trainer: Gordon Elliott
Jockey: Gavin Brouder
SP forecast: 33-1
21 Birchdale
Not a frequent winner and has to bounce back from a poor run last time out
Trainer: Enda Bolger
Jockey: Aidan Kelly
SP forecast: 66-1
22 Champagne Platinum
Better effort last time but could only finish eighth in this race 12 months ago
Trainer: Enda Bolger
Jockey: Simon Torrens
SP forecast: 50-1
23 Farceur Du Large
Got no further than the first fence last time out; stamina to prove
Trainer: Noel Meade
Jockey: Gary Noonan
SP forecast: 40-1
24 Now Where Or When
Excellent third in Grade 3 company latest but his mark has suffered as a result
Trainer: Stuart Crawford
Jockey: Peter Carberry
SP forecast: 22-1
25 Donkey Years
Munster National third earlier this season but has failed to complete in both starts since; risky
Trainer: Eric McNamara
Jockey: Mark McDonagh
SP forecast: 33-1
26 Gevrey
2-3 at Fairyhouse and belied 125-1 odds when fourth in the Plate at the Festival; stamina?
Trainer: Gordon Elliott
Jockey: Kevin Sexton
SP forecast: 25-1
27 Milan Native
No win since October 2020 and has struggled for form this season; easily opposed
Trainer: Gordon Elliott
Jockey: Charlie O'Dwyer
SP forecast: 100-1
28 Must Be Obeyed
Dual chase winner earlier this season (including here); could have more to offer
Trainer: Thomas Gibney
Jockey: Darragh O'Keeffe
SP forecast: 50-1
29 Stumptown
Narrowly denied the hat-trick when second in the Kim Muir last month; firmly enters calculations
Trainer: Gavin Cromwell
Jockey: Luke Dempsey
SP forecast: 10-1
30 Fakiera
Strong stayer but has finished pulled up the last twice; best watched
Trainer: Gordon Elliott
Jockey: Conor Clarke
SP forecast: 50-1
The verdict
Tom Gibney's MUST BE OBEYED is a strong stayer and has a course victory to her name already this season.
