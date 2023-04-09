Racing Post logo
Search icon
Menu icon
digital newspaperhorse trackerfree betsmy bookmakerssubscribe
icon
Log In
icon
Racing Post logo
Horse iconnext race off
Chevron down
Menu icon
  • MoreChevron down
PartialLogo
Fairyhouse Easter festival

2023 Irish Grand National: the runners, the odds, the verdict

The BoyleSports Irish Grand National (5.00) takes place at Fairyhouse on Monday and with 40-1, 50-1 and 150-1 priced winners in the last decade this is often a tricky puzzle for punters to solve. Lord Lariat clinched the race 12 months ago under 7lb claimer Paddy O’Hanlon and with the eight-year-old absent from this year’s race, there is guaranteed to be a new name on the roll of honour. Get our verdict and more in this runner-by-runner guide . . . 

5.00 Fairyhouse (Monday, April 10): BoyleSports Irish Grand National Chase

1 Royale Pagaille

British raider who is often seen competing at a higher level than this

TrainerVenetia Williams
Jockey: Charlie Deutsch
SP forecast: 20-1

Silk
Royale Pagaille17:00 Fairyhouse
View Racecard
Jky: Charlie Deutsch (-lb)Tnr: Venetia Williams

2 Espanito Bello

Impressive winner of the Leinster National last month; up 11lb

TrainerBarry Connell
Jockey: Michael O'Sullivan
SP forecast: 14-1

Silk
Espanito Bello17:00 Fairyhouse
View Racecard
Jky: Michael O'Sullivan (5lb)Tnr: Barry Connell

3 Busselton

Kerry National winner who will be better for a Navan tune-up; blinkers back on

TrainerJoseph O'Brien
Jockey: Shane Fitzgerald
SP forecast: 25-1

Silk
Busselton17:00 Fairyhouse
View Racecard
Jky: Shane Fitzgerald (3lb)Tnr: Joseph Patrick O'Brien

4 I Am Maximus 

Fourth in Grade 1s the last twice and shapes as though he will appreciate a stamina test

TrainerWillie Mullins
Jockey: Paul Townend
SP forecast: 14-1

Silk
I Am Maximus17:00 Fairyhouse
View Racecard
Jky: Paul Townend (-lb)Tnr: W P Mullins

5 Chemical Energy

Runner-up in the National Hunt Chase last time; obvious claims on that form

TrainerGordon Elliott
Jockey: Keith Donoghue
SP forecast: 14-1

Silk
Chemical Energy17:00 Fairyhouse
View Racecard
Jky: Keith Donoghue (-lb)Tnr: Gordon Elliott

6 The Goffer

Fourth in the Ultima Handicap Chase last time; stamina query over this distance

TrainerGordon Elliott
Jockey: Denis O'Regan
SP forecast: 20-1

Silk
The Goffer17:00 Fairyhouse
View Racecard
Jky: Denis O'Regan (-lb)Tnr: Gordon Elliott

7 Thedevilscoachman

3-4 this season and holds strong claims if seeing out this trip

TrainerNoel Meade
Jockey: Mark Walsh
SP forecast: 8-1

Silk
Thedevilscoachman17:00 Fairyhouse
View Racecard
Jky: Mark Walsh (-lb)Tnr: Noel Meade

8 Ash Tree Meadow

Absent since Cheltenham second in October; upped markedly in distance

TrainerGordon Elliott
Jockey: Sean Flanagan
SP forecast: 33-1

Silk
Ash Tree Meadow17:00 Fairyhouse
View Racecard
Jky: Sean Flanagan (-lb)Tnr: Gordon Elliott

9 Fire Attack

Trailed home last of five in Grade 2 company latest; jumping remains a cause for concern

TrainerJoseph O'Brien
Jockey: Richard Deegan
SP forecast: 40-1

Silk
Fire Attack17:00 Fairyhouse
View Racecard
Jky: Richard Deegan (-lb)Tnr: Joseph Patrick O'Brien

10 Max Flamingo

Seventh in this race last year but recent form uninspiring; cheekpieces go on

TrainerFrancis Casey
Jockey: Conor Maxwell
SP forecast: 25-1

Silk
Max Flamingo17:00 Fairyhouse
View Racecard
Jky: Conor Maxwell (-lb)Tnr: Francis Casey

11 Dolcita

Badly hampered when seventh at Cheltenham; handicap debut

TrainerWillie Mullins
Jockey: Danny Mullins
SP forecast: 40-1

Silk
Dolcita17:00 Fairyhouse
View Racecard
Jky: Danny Mullins (-lb)Tnr: W P Mullins

12 Lieutenant Command

Course winner who bounced back to form when scoring at Leopardstown last time

TrainerNoel Meade
Jockey: Liam McKenna
SP forecast: 33-1

Silk
Lieutenant Command17:00 Fairyhouse
View Racecard
Jky: Liam McKenna (5lb)Tnr: Noel Meade

13 Tenzing

Lightly raced and in top hands but this might come too soon

TrainerWillie Mullins
Jockey: Sean O'Keeffe
SP forecast: 14-1

Silk
Tenzing17:00 Fairyhouse
View Racecard
Jky: Sean O'Keeffe (-lb)Tnr: W P Mullins

14 Panda Boy

Excellent third in the Paddy Power Chase at Leopardstown before falling at that venue latest; respected

TrainerMartin Brassil
Jockey: Ricky Doyle
SP forecast: 10-1

Silk
Panda Boy17:00 Fairyhouse
View Racecard
Jky: Ricky Doyle (-lb)Tnr: Martin Brassil

15 Amirite 

Only four chase starts and bred to appreciate a test; third to Thedevilscoachman at Naas last time

TrainerHenry de Bromhead
Jockey: Rachael Blackmore
SP forecast: 14-1

Silk
Amirite17:00 Fairyhouse
View Racecard
Jky: Rachael Blackmore (-lb)Tnr: Henry De Bromhead

16 Angels Dawn

Strong stayer who claimed the Kim Muir last month; up 7lb but obvious claims

TrainerSam Curling
Jockey: Phillip Enright
SP forecast: 12-1

Silk
Angels Dawn17:00 Fairyhouse
View Racecard
Jky: Phillip Enright (-lb)Tnr: S Curling

17 Fairyhill Run

Winless since August 2021 and has failed to complete the last twice

TrainerJohn Ryan
Jockey: Mike O'Connor
SP forecast: 66-1

Silk
Fairyhill Run17:00 Fairyhouse
View Racecard
Jky: Mike O'Connor (5lb)Tnr: John Patrick Ryan

18 Punitive

Took the Porterstown over course and distance earlier this season but out of sorts since

TrainerGordon Elliott
Jockey: Corey McGivern
SP forecast: 40-1

Silk
Punitive17:00 Fairyhouse
View Racecard
Jky: Corey McGivern (7lb)Tnr: Gordon Elliott

19 Real Steel

Landed the Paddy Power Chase on his penultimate start and remains well treated on his best form

TrainerEric McNamara
Jockey: Conor McNamara
SP forecast: 40-1

Silk
Real Steel17:00 Fairyhouse
View Racecard
Jky: Conor McNamara (-lb)Tnr: E McNamara

20 Defi Bleu

Winner on this card 12 months ago and has run well in defeat at big prices the last twice

TrainerGordon Elliott
Jockey: Gavin Brouder
SP forecast: 33-1

Silk
Defi Bleu17:00 Fairyhouse
View Racecard
Jky: Gavin Brouder (5lb)Tnr: Gordon Elliott

21 Birchdale

Not a frequent winner and has to bounce back from a poor run last time out

TrainerEnda Bolger
Jockey: Aidan Kelly
SP forecast: 66-1

Silk
Birchdale17:00 Fairyhouse
View Racecard
Jky: Aidan Kelly (7lb)Tnr: E Bolger

22 Champagne Platinum

Better effort last time but could only finish eighth in this race 12 months ago

TrainerEnda Bolger
Jockey: Simon Torrens
SP forecast: 50-1

Silk
Champagne Platinum17:00 Fairyhouse
View Racecard
Jky: Simon Torrens (-lb)Tnr: E Bolger

23 Farceur Du Large

Got no further than the first fence last time out; stamina to prove

TrainerNoel Meade
Jockey: Gary Noonan
SP forecast: 40-1

Silk
Farceur Du Large17:00 Fairyhouse
View Racecard
Jky: G B Noonan (5lb)Tnr: Noel Meade

24 Now Where Or When

Excellent third in Grade 3 company latest but his mark has suffered as a result

TrainerStuart Crawford
Jockey: Peter Carberry
SP forecast: 22-1

Silk
Now Where Or When17:00 Fairyhouse
View Racecard
Jky: Peter Carberry (-lb)Tnr: S R B Crawford

25 Donkey Years

Munster National third earlier this season but has failed to complete in both starts since; risky

TrainerEric McNamara
Jockey: Mark McDonagh
SP forecast: 33-1

Silk
Donkey Years17:00 Fairyhouse
View Racecard
Jky: Mark McDonagh (5lb)Tnr: E McNamara

26 Gevrey

2-3 at Fairyhouse and belied 125-1 odds when fourth in the Plate at the Festival; stamina?

TrainerGordon Elliott
Jockey: Kevin Sexton
SP forecast: 25-1

Silk
Gevrey17:00 Fairyhouse
View Racecard
Jky: Kevin Sexton (-lb)Tnr: Gordon Elliott

27 Milan Native

No win since October 2020 and has struggled for form this season; easily opposed

TrainerGordon Elliott
Jockey: Charlie O'Dwyer
SP forecast: 100-1

Silk
Milan Native17:00 Fairyhouse
View Racecard
Jky: Charlie O'Dwyer (7lb)Tnr: Gordon Elliott

28 Must Be Obeyed

Dual chase winner earlier this season (including here); could have more to offer

TrainerThomas Gibney
Jockey: Darragh O'Keeffe
SP forecast: 50-1

Silk
Must Be Obeyed17:00 Fairyhouse
View Racecard
Jky: Darragh O'Keeffe (-lb)Tnr: Thomas Gibney

29 Stumptown

Narrowly denied the hat-trick when second in the Kim Muir last month; firmly enters calculations

TrainerGavin Cromwell
Jockey: Luke Dempsey
SP forecast: 10-1

Silk
Stumptown17:00 Fairyhouse
View Racecard
Jky: L P Dempsey (-lb)Tnr: Gavin Cromwell

30 Fakiera 

Strong stayer but has finished pulled up the last twice; best watched

TrainerGordon Elliott
Jockey: Conor Clarke
SP forecast: 50-1

Silk
Fakiera17:00 Fairyhouse
View Racecard
Jky: Conor Clarke (7lb)Tnr: Gordon Elliott

2023 Irish Grand National offers

  • Paddy Power are giving away free bets to new and existing customers, and all you need is an account. Sign up here.
  • Sky Bet are offering new customers free bets when they sign up. You can get them, along with money-back specials and extra places, here.
  • Betfair have lots of offers, extra places and money-back offers. Sign up for a new account here.
  • New William Hill customers can claim free bets here and benefit from their money-back offers here.
  • bet365 have a new customer offer available if you sign up here.
  • To get a free bet from Ladbrokes, simply sign up to a new account here.
  • Sign up for a new Coral account. They have an offer for new customers here.
  • If you're a new customer, Tote will give you a free bet. Sign up here to claim.
  • Commercial notice: This article contains affiliate links. Offers are handpicked and come from operators that our experts have first-hand experience of. Opening an account via one of these links will earn revenue for the Racing Post, which will be used to continue producing our award-winning coverage of horseracing.

The verdict

Tom Gibney's MUST BE OBEYED is a strong stayer and has a course victory to her name already this season.

Silk
Must Be Obeyed17:00 Fairyhouse
View Racecard
Jky: Darragh O'Keeffe (-lb)Tnr: Thomas Gibney

Read these next:

'It's a sickener' - McLoughlin denied Irish National hat-trick bid as Lord Lariat ruled out  

Confirmed runners and riders for the BoyleSports Irish Grand National   

Get set for Aintree! Subscribe to Members' Club Ultimate Monthly now with 50% off for three months   

Do you want £200+ of free bets? Racing Post have got the best offers, all in one place. Visit racingpost.com/freebets to find out more.

Published on 9 April 2023Last updated 10:00, 9 April 2023
icon
more inFairyhouse Easter festival
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
more inFairyhouse Easter festival