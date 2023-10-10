'If we have a winner, it'll be her' - the trainer with a 67 per cent strike-rate at Leicester and two live chances

Tony Coyle has a red-hot record at Leicester in recent years and will be doubly represented as he bids to continue that remarkable run on Tuesday.

The North Yorkshire-based trainer has struck with two of his three runners at the Midlands track this season, while he has been operating at a 67 per cent strike-rate at the venue in the last five years.

Coyle saddles two runners on the eight-race card, including Selby's Pride in the 6f handicap (3.22 ). The four-year-old has made the frame on her last two starts, including when third to the reopposing Ray Vonn at Nottingham last time.

Coyle said: "The flat track beat her at Nottingham last time, but the stiff 6f at Leicester should suit her. If we have a winner, it'll be her.

"She's in good order but it's six days since she last ran, yet she seems fresh and hasn't had a hard season. We're hopeful with her."

On a losing run but now 10lb lower than her latest win at Hamilton last August (6f, good to soft) and recent signs have been more hopeful, having made a race of it with Ray Vonn at Nottingham last week (6f, heavy); weights turnaround favours her and she should be competitive.

Ray Vonn represents in-form trainer Ben Brookhouse, who is operating at a 50 per cent strike-rate in the last fortnight. Ray Vonn's rider Bradley Furniss will be bidding for his first winner of the season.

Coyle also relies on Ey Up It's Maggie in the 5f handicap (3.57 ). A winner on her penultimate start at Ripon, she bids to bounce back to winning ways having finished fourth at Beverley last time.

He added: "She's a course and distance winner and the stiff 5f will very much suit her again. We think she's got an each-way chance."

Course-and-distance winner; two 5f wins on slow ground this season and she ran creditably on heavy ground at Beverley three weeks ago; capable of winning races off this mark but drying ground is not in her favour.

