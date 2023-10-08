Racing Post logo
Search icon
Menu icon
digital newspaperhorse trackerfree betsmy bookmakerssubscribe
icon
Log In
icon
Racing Post logo
Horse iconnext race off
Chevron down
Menu icon
  • MoreChevron down
TippingToday's Top Tips

Monday's free racing tips: six horses to consider putting in your multiples

Monday's best bets ranked in order of confidence by our top tipsters. . .

Handicappers' nap

Heartrate (5.40 Pontefract)

Won a Tipperary maiden on his final start in Ireland and made a winning debut for new trainer Mark Loughnane at Ffos Las last month. Still favourably treated on his earlier form despite those wins and can complete the hat-trick.
Paul Curtis

Silk
Heartrate17:40 Pontefract
View Racecard
Jky: Billy Loughnane Tnr: Mark Loughnane

Eyecatcher

Decisive Call (4.20 Windsor)

Ran a cracker on debut for trainer Gary Moore and another step up in distance can bring about further improvement.
David Toft

Silk
Decisive Call16:20 Windsor
View Racecard
Jky: Rob Hornby Tnr: Gary Moore

The Punt nap

Lord Melbourne (4.30 Pontefract)

Third behind the unbeaten Al Anoud and 95-rated Scenic at Salisbury last month. The Simon and Ed Crisford-trained three-year-old should improve from that debut effort.
Charlie Huggins

Silk
Lord Melbourne16:30 Pontefract
View Racecard
Jky: Ross Coakley Tnr: Simon & Ed Crisford

Speed figures

Stage Show (4.20 Windsor)

Has had plenty of chances but the figures suggest he could play a leading role on this occasion.
Dave Edwards

Silk
Stage Show16:20 Windsor
View Racecard
Jky: Oisin Murphy Tnr: Harry & Roger Charlton

Dark horse

King Of Scotia (3.20 Windsor)

Shaped nicely in fourth last time out having raced away from the favoured stands' side rail. He's a relatively fresh horse for the time of year and could go well at a price for the bang in-form Jamie Osborne yard.
Olly Eden

Silk
King Of Scotia15:20 Windsor
View Racecard
Jky: Saffie Osborne Tnr: Jamie Osborne

Newmarket nap

Prepschool (2.00 Pontefract)

Looks sure to be suited by a stamina test after his win at Ripon and has since worked well on the Peat Moss gallop.
David Milnes

Signposts: punting pointers for Monday 

Read these next:

'He should score convincingly' - our Monday tipster bids to add to last week's 3-1 winner 

Wolverhampton Placepot picks: Richard Birch with his selections for Monday's perm 

Racing Post Members' Club: 50% off your first three months 

Do you want £200+ of free bets? Racing Post have got the best offers, all in one place. Visit racingpost.com/freebets to find out more.

Do you want £400+ of free bets? Racing Post have got the best offers, all in one place. Visit racingpost.com/freebets to find out more.

Published on 8 October 2023Last updated 18:36, 8 October 2023
icon
more inFree tips
more inFree tips