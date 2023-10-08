Monday's free racing tips: six horses to consider putting in your multiples
Monday's best bets ranked in order of confidence by our top tipsters. . .
Handicappers' nap
Heartrate (5.40 Pontefract)
Won a Tipperary maiden on his final start in Ireland and made a winning debut for new trainer Mark Loughnane at Ffos Las last month. Still favourably treated on his earlier form despite those wins and can complete the hat-trick.
Paul Curtis
Eyecatcher
Decisive Call (4.20 Windsor)
Ran a cracker on debut for trainer Gary Moore and another step up in distance can bring about further improvement.
David Toft
The Punt nap
Lord Melbourne (4.30 Pontefract)
Third behind the unbeaten Al Anoud and 95-rated Scenic at Salisbury last month. The Simon and Ed Crisford-trained three-year-old should improve from that debut effort.
Charlie Huggins
Speed figures
Stage Show (4.20 Windsor)
Has had plenty of chances but the figures suggest he could play a leading role on this occasion.
Dave Edwards
Dark horse
King Of Scotia (3.20 Windsor)
Shaped nicely in fourth last time out having raced away from the favoured stands' side rail. He's a relatively fresh horse for the time of year and could go well at a price for the bang in-form Jamie Osborne yard.
Olly Eden
Newmarket nap
Prepschool (2.00 Pontefract)
Looks sure to be suited by a stamina test after his win at Ripon and has since worked well on the Peat Moss gallop.
David Milnes
Signposts: punting pointers for Monday
