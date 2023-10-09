The Punt Acca: David Dennett's three horse racing tips on Tuesday

Three horses to include in a multiple on Tuesday . . .

Dianara (2.20 Brighton)

This filly has shown promise when finishing fourth on both starts, firstly at Deauville in August when racing prominently until fading late behind Rose Bloom. That filly followed up at Chantilly before chasing home Opera Singer in the Marcel Boussac. The fifth also won next time, giving the race some depth. Subsequently at Newcastle Dianara ran as if an extra furlong wouldn’t be an issue. The first four finished clear with the third obliging next time, and this race looks a winning opportunity.

Regarde (4.20 Huntingdon)

A winning pointer in Ireland in March 2022 before joining Jamie Snowden last season, Regarde goes straight into handicap chase company after four runs over hurdles last campaign. It is fair to say he was not particularly competitive in any of those runs despite going off favourite in the third of them at Southwell. However, switching to fences and a longer trip could bring about enough improvement to enable him to defy top weight in what looks a modest contest.

Salamanca City (5.25 Southwell)

This filly lost any chance with a slow start on her debut at Kempton last month and would, in all probability, have found the impressive winner Star Music too hot to handle if getting away on terms anyway. This was a very promising debut though, as she finished her race off well under tender handling to snatch fourth place on the line. Improvement can be almost guaranteed if she is more streetwise for that experience.

