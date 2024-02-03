'I think he'll take a bit of beating' - key analysis and quotes for fiercely competitive handicap chase

Today's Offers 8 All offers

The O'Driscolls Irish Whiskey Handicap Chase has one of the most competitive fields of the weekend with Willie Mullins, Henry de Bromhead and Gavin Cromwell all holding a strong hand in the valuable 2m5½f contest.

Heart Wood looks particularly interesting on his handicap debut for De Bromhead and owners Robcour. The six-year-old ran once over fences last season, finishing runner-up to Hollow Games in a strong beginners' chase at Navan with the likes of Colonel Mustard and Limerick Lace in behind.

He filled the same position in two starts this season over 2m4f at Naas, splitting subsequent Grade 1 winner Grangeclare West and Corbetts Cross before again shaping well behind Blood Destiny. A mark of 136 looks workable and he has form on decent ground in France, while the slight step up in distance should suit.

De Bromhead also saddles Percy Warner , who was last seen landing a handicap chase at Cork in November, and Watch House Cross , who acquitted himself well in the Troytown and Paddy Power Chase over longer trips. Better ground and a drop back in distance should play to his strengths and he's a lively player.

The Closutton team is spearheaded by James Du Berlais , who ran a cracker behind stablemate and the reopposing Meetingofthewaters in the Paddy Power Chase. Both will have to contend with a shorter trip on quicker going here but James Du Berlais travelled with plenty of verve on that occasion and looks well handicapped.

Adamantly Chosen was also travelling sweetly on the turn for home that day before fading into tenth position and better ground over this shorter trip will definitely see him to better effect. He had some classy Grade 1 form last season behind the likes of Gerri Colombe and Mighty Potter, and he could be underestimated in the market. He seems an attractive each-way proposition.

Gavin Cromwell saddles two handicap debutants in Perceval Legallois and Inothewayuthinkin . The former proved very progressive over hurdles last season but will need to brush up his jumping in a big-field handicap like this, while Inothewayurthinkin has shaped well on a number of occasions, particularly when third to Gaelic Warrior at Limerick last time out, and should enjoy this extra distance.

Joseph O'Brien's Fakir D'oudairies is the class act but has to carry a big weight, while Busselton delivered an encouraging performance when sixth in the Paddy Power Chase and the drying ground will aid his cause.

Although the John Ryan-trained Lucid Dreams is on a stiff-looking mark, he has plenty of ability and this trip should suit, while British raider Top Ville Ben ran a stormer when third in this last year and could go well again for Philip Kirby despite being 5lb out of the handicap.

What they say

Joseph O'Brien, trainer of Fakir D'oudairies and Busselton

Fakir D'oudairies is giving weight all around but hopefully he can run well in what looks a very competitive race. Busselton is in good form at home and ran a great race when sixth in the Paddy Power at Leopardstown. We think he will handle this drop in distance.

Gavin Cromwell, trainer of Vanillier , Inothewayurthinkin and Perceval Legallois

Perceval Legallois had a fall at Cork and didn't jump particularly well at Fairyhouse. In a handicap like this, his jumping would want to improve but hopefully he can run well. Inothewayurthinkin ran well at Limerick and runs for the first time in a handicap. He's a nice horse and the slight step up in trip should be fine for him. Vanillier ran all right over hurdles at Punchestown. Obviously the Grand National is his aim this season but he hasn't shown a pile of spark yet this year. Hopefully it will start coming.

Paul Townend, rider of James Du Berlais,

He ran a cracker here last time out for a long time. He drops back in trip here, which I think will help him, and if he can get into the same rhythm as he did at Christmas, I think he will take a bit of beating. He got a couple of pounds for that run the last day and this is very competitive.

John Ryan, trainer of Lucid Dreams

He has a lovely racing weight. He will like a bit of better ground and the trip shouldn't be a problem to him either.

Henry de Bromhead, trainer of Watch House Cross, Heart Wood, Percy Warner

Heart Wood's form looks good and it's his first run in a handicap. He seems well and we're hoping he can give a good account of himself. Percy Warner won well at Cork in November and seems in great form since. The ground drying out and the drop back in trip should help Watch House Cross. He ran very well in a couple of three-mile handicap chases and hopefully the drop back in trip will suit him.

Philip Kirby, trainer of Top Ville Ben

He looks like he's coming back into form. He ran a belter there last year, when we had a great time, and the plan has always been to try and go back. I'm looking forward to it and the ground will probably be more suitable this year than it was last year. There's no reason why he won't run really well. He ran great last time and this will be a massive, competitive field but he can be competitive off his mark.

