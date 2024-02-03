Going left-handed 'a concern' for Paul Townend - but will Gaelic Warrior's class shine through anyway?

Today's Offers 8 All offers

Earlier this week we were preparing for Gaelic Warrior versus Marine Nationale. Instead, Gaelic Warrior takes on the top two in the Brown Advisory market, so he will need to be every bit as good as everyone seems to think he is to dispose of that pair and, as we all know, he is going the wrong way around.

Willie Mullins said he was "swaying towards" the Irish Arkle for Gaelic Warrior a few days ago, but he reshuffled his novice chasing pack midweek and opted for this longer race for six-year-old who already has two Grade 1 wins on his CV.

The most recent of those arrived in the Faugheen Novice Chase at Limerick over Christmas. The post-race spat between cousins Patrick and Danny Mullins was the biggest talking point, but we shouldn't forget just how impressive Gaelic Warrior was.

He didn't just win, he brushed aside a quality field as though they were middle-of-the-road handicappers. The display was dripping in class and he is now as short as 4-5 for the Turners Novices' Chase at Cheltenham.

He has suffered two defeats since joining Mullins and both of those came at Cheltenham. He is five from five everywhere else. Will his wayward jumping stop him from making it three from three over fences? That is the poser for punters.

Fact To File looked a completely different horse to the one we saw against American Mike on his chasing debut when winning the same beginners' chase Galopin Des Champs won at Leopardstown's Christmas festival.

He was always in his comfort zone and his jumping was assured. The Racing Post Rating he got for that is just 3lb shy of the 163 Galopin Des Champs was handed. He is a classy operator and will surely keep Gaelic Warrior honest.

Grangeclare West is third favourite here, yet tops the market for the Brown Advisory. His Grade 1 win at the track over Christmas was a career-best and the way he travelled through that contest suggests he shouldn't have any problem coping with the shorter trip.

Grangeclare West looks a completely different proposition over fences. He was rated 144 over hurdles, 9lb shy of Gaelic Warrior, but chasing has been the making of him. It would be foolish to underestimate him again. It has happened twice already this season.

Grangeclare West: impressive Grade 1 winner at Leopardstown over Christmas

American Mike is a bit of an enigma. You never know what you are going to get from him these days. The American Mike who won at Navan in November would be a player here, the one who turned up at Limerick wouldn't. You just cannot trust him.

The race has an illustrious roll of honour, especially of late, with Faugheen, Monkfish, Galopin Des Champs and Mighty Potter landing the last four runnings.

It has been a punters' paradise in the last decade too, with seven of the last eight winners either being sent off outright favourite or joint-favourite. That trend can continue here with Gaelic Warrior. He could just be a bit of a freak.

Gaelic Warrior 'getting more manageable'

Paul Townend believes the more runs Gaelic Warrior has, the more manageable he becomes. The champion jockey cannot wait to be reunited with the tearaway after missing his Faugheen Novice Chase win at Limerick over Christmas to ride Galopin Des Champs at Leopardstown in the Savills.

Writing in his Ladbrokes blog, Townend said: "Obviously, there was talk about going for the shorter race, but he steps up in trip for this. Going left-handed is obviously a concern, although he won at this festival in a handicap hurdle last year. Hopefully, he behaves himself. The more runs he gets the more manageable he is. He's a very exciting novice chaser."

Townend knows Grangeclare West inside out too, having been on board for his last four wins. And, of course, Fact To File is also a Closutton resident.

On his rivals, he said: "American Mike and Fact To File met at Navan earlier in the year and American Mike beat him that day. Fact To File has stepped forward a lot to win over course and distance at Christmas, while American Mike ran at Limerick behind Gaelic Warrior and was beaten by 25 lengths.

"Unfortunately, I can only ride one in the race, which means I can’t ride Grangeclare West, who was a very impressive Grade 1 winner over three miles at Christmas. He has really taken to fences and I was looking forward to riding him again, but it's not to be."

What they say

Gordon Elliott, trainer of American Mike

He didn't see out his race at Limerick over Christmas and we were obviously disappointed in him there. But he never missed a beat the day he won his beginners' chase at Navan and that form hasn't worked out too bad, given what Fact To File has done since. If he turns up here in that sort of form, he would have to have a chance.

Patrick Mullins, rider of Grangeclare West

I'm very excited to get the chance to ride him. It's probably the most competitive novice chase of the season, but he was very good when he won at Christmas and, hopefully, he can bring that form to the table again.

