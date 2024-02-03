'I'm not concerned about going back to two miles' - Ballyburn drops in trip for first foray into Grade 1 company

Today's Offers 8 All offers

Today's Offers 7 All offers

Exclusive new customer sign up offers

Willie Mullins has saddled the winner in ten of the last 11 runnings of this Grade 1 novice hurdle with only the Gordon Elliott-trained Samcro providing respite when scoring under Jack Kennedy in 2018. There are five promising novices in contention to extend Mullins' exemplary record and Ballyburn is the pick of Paul Townend.

The Flemensfirth six-year-old looked a hugely exciting prospect when landing two bumpers last season and returned this season at Fairyhouse for his hurdles debut where he found himself thwarted by a potent turn of foot by the smart Firefox. There were a couple of mitigating factors that day, however, as Firefox was allowed to set a sedate gallop out in front which would not have paid to the stoutly bred Ballyburn's strengths, while the winner also had the benefit of a run behind him.

He then stepped up to 2m4f on his next start at Leopardstown and put in a wildly impressive display, coasting 22 lengths clear of subsequent winner Cleatus Poolaw.

The drop back in trip should pose no problem here given he travels with plenty of verve, but even money is on the short side given he has some stiff competition.

The Elliott-trained Farren Glory has been a massive improver this season, landing a decent Clonmel maiden hurdle in style before running out a convincing winner of the Grade 1 Royal Bond at Fairyhouse despite jumping the last awkwardly.

The form has been advertised well in the interim with the reopposing King Of Kingsfield winning a strong maiden hurdle at Leopardstown, while Farren Glory was likely to land another Grade 1 at Aintree but for taking off too early at the penultimate flight when travelling much the best.

His best form has come in soft ground so his claims would be further bolstered if rain arrives.

Henry de Bromhead relies on Slade Steel , who was behind Ballyburn last season in a Punchestown bumper and is two from two over hurdles, defeating King Of Kingsfield in his maiden before landing a Grade 2 over 2m4f at Navan in early December.

He was more dominant than the half-length margin at the line suggests that day as he didn't seem to do a great deal once he hit the front and is undoubtedly a smart prospect, although the drop back in trip on a drier surface is not certain to suit.

Daddy Long Legs: each-way alternative to the favourite Credit: Caroline Norris

Daddy Long Legs could be the intriguing each-way angle into the race if you can write off his run over course and distance over Christmas. The five-year-old looked a potential star when landing a Thurles maiden hurdle in November, shooting 13 lengths clear a decent field, and the runner-up and the fourth have since won. He went off 9-4 favourite in Grade 1 company last time out, but simply floundered in the testing conditions when pulling up.

Less taxing ground should see him confirm the promise of his Irish debut and he could be a big player.

Mullins and Townend team up with 'really exciting' favourite

Ballyburn will seek to cement his status at the head of the Baring Bingham Novices' Hurdle market by landing the Grade 1 Tattersalls Ireland 50th Derby Sale Novice Hurdle for Willie Mullins and Paul Townend, potentially giving the champion trainer his sixth success on the bounce in this race.

The six-year-old heads Closutton's five-strong team for the 2m contest after a sparkling display at Leopardstown over Christmas when charging 25 lengths clear in a 2m4f maiden hurdle. He drops in trip on his first foray into Grade 1 company and Townend is confident his mount can handle the step up in class.

Speaking in his Ladbrokes blog, Townend said: "Ballyburn was turned over in his maiden hurdle at Fairyhouse, but he stepped up in trip at Leopardstown and ended up winning by 25 lengths. The horse that was second to him has franked the form and has won since.

"He is a really exciting horse and I am not concerned about going back to two miles. I think the day we got beat at Fairyhouse, it was a bit of a dash off the bend and the horse in front, Firefox, had the advantage and was race fit. I'm very happy to have Ballyburn and he deserves to go off favourite."

What they say

Gordon Elliott, trainer of Farren Glory, King Of Kingsfield

Farren Glory seemed to be travelling best when he came down at Aintree. It was a shame as he had done everything right to that point. It was a nasty spill, but he seems to be in good form and he's a Royal Bond winner so this was the logical place to come. King Of Kingsfield is a very fast horse, who got his act together to win a decent maiden hurdle last time. It wouldn't surprise me to see him run another big race.

Henry de Bromhead, trainer of Slade Steel

It was a very good performance at Navan and we backed off him for a little bit after. He seems in good form now and hopefully he can acquit himself well.

Do you want £700+ of free bets? Racing Post have got the best offers, all in one place. Visit racingpost.com/freebets to find out more.