Who will be the latest stars to emerge from a Newbury card that has provided plenty of Royal Ascot pointers?

For those that follow both codes, early May is a time of transition. The winter formbook is shed for its naturally lighter summer variety as the early part of the Flat season does a passable impression of the jumps in that everything is still a clue to something else.

It is no longer all about the Cheltenham Festival, but for one month only the Flat eases us in with something familiar. From Newmarket, via Chester, Lingfield, Leopardstown and York, to Newbury on Saturday and Sandown next week, there have been – and will be – clues. Clues for Epsom, clues for Royal Ascot and clues for a summer of high-class action.

Newbury has always been a good course for finding future winners and this card in particular has been the launchpad to Royal Ascot success for many. Ten horses in as many years have won here and followed up at the royal meeting.