Can Thunder Rock bounce back from 'very uncharacteristic' Cheltenham flop in Scottish Champion Chase?

Today's Offers 8 All offers

Today's Offers 7 All offers

Exclusive new customer sign up offers

There have been two big changes to the Scottish Champion Chase this year and it is hard to tell which has had the greater effect. First of all, the prize fund has more than tripled to £80,000. Second, the race has increased in distance by more than half a mile.

Without both of those factors, you do not get Thunder Rock in this race. Frero Banbou and Outlaw Peter would be dubious too. As would Petit Tonnerre , although in his case the question is muddier. The assumption had been that he was being campaigned with the Cheltenham Festival in mind. His owner is JP McManus, after all. But then there are far less valuable Grand Annual preps than this.

For the most part, those mentioned above are the most interesting in the race. Thunder Rock has tended to jump better at right-handed tracks and this field is probably small enough for him. His form with Datsalrightgino and Mahler Mission looks stronger all the time.

Outlaw Peter was second in an always-strong novice handicap chase on the King George card and might have won but for landing steeply at the last. Frero Banbou all but unseated Charlie Deutsch at Lingfield last time and before that was placed in two Premier handicaps over this trip at Cheltenham.

Also thrown in the mix is Corrigeen Rock , who was second over course and distance when stepping up in trip last time. He did not seem to suit being ridden with more restraint and, now his stamina is proven, he may be asked to stride on again.

Corrigeen Rock would be interesting if bounced out but the depth in this year's Scottish Champion Chase is such that he is only a contender. In previous years a horse with his profile might well have been favourite.

Analysis by Keith Melrose

What they say

Ian Hamilton, owner of Tommy’s Oscar

The last time he ran he had a bit of a bug. He’s got 12 stone on his back and the handicapper has him plenty high enough. He doesn’t stay a stiff two and a half miles, but he has a chance of getting it here and we don’t really have many other options to run him in.

Tommy's Oscar: Grade 2 winner over fences last season Credit: John Grossick

Olly Murphy, trainer of Thunder Rock

I wouldn't be mad about the track for him, but it's good prize-money. I've put a set of cheekpieces on him and if he gets into a rhythm then he'll run very well. All his form stacks up well, but it was very uncharacteristic of him at Cheltenham and hopefully he can put that run behind him.

Frank Berry, racing manager to JP McManus, owner of A Wave Of The Sea , Petit Tonnerre and Arthur's Quay

It would've been nice to get a better run into A Wave Of The Sea last time to see where we are with him. Jonjo [O'Neill, trainer] is happy with how Petit Tonnerre's going into this race. Arthur's Quay's been very consistent and done well this season. He's up in grade but he's in very good form.

Lucinda Russell, trainer of Corrigeen Rock

He was unlucky to be second when he ran a very good race at the track last time. The winner took off in front and I don't think that'll happen again, so I'm looking forward to it. He's a horse who has been a revelation over fences because he's tiny, and there's improvement still to come.

Venetia Williams, trainer of Frero Banbou

He's run well all season apart from last time when he was a bit unfortunate. He's been knocking on the door and I believe he can be competitive again.

Harry Cobden, rider of Outlaw Peter

I haven't sat on him since his run at Kempton. He's obviously got a chance but it's a competitive race.

Reporting by Liam Headd

Do you want £700+ of free bets? Racing Post have got the best offers, all in one place. Visit racingpost.com/freebets to find out more.