'Absurdly well treated' and 'absolutely thrown in' - four of our five jurors are in agreement over their London Gold Cup fancy
It's Lockinge day at Newbury. Who wins the big one?
Jamie Benson, Tote Of those at the front of the market Big Rock would get my vote, although I have slight concerns around him handling quicker ground. I’ll have him in my exotics alongside Audience, who has an excellent record fresh (three wins and a second) and should be a big overpay in the World Pool as the Cheveley Park second string.
Ken Pitterson, paddock expert I'd like to take on Big Rock and Inspiral so I'm going for Charyn. He made a really good impression when winning at Doncaster, looking like a horse who had improved from three to four, and backed that up with a smart performance at Sandown. He may catch the front two cold.
Gary Savage, tipster It might not be soft enough for Big Rock to show his best. I fancy Poker Face to turn the tables on Charyn on 3lb better terms, with his connections talking about season-long improvement before that race. The slight ease in the ground will suit him.
