El Fabiolo out to cement status as king of the two-mile division in the Dublin Chase

Today's Offers 8 All offers

Today's Offers 7 All offers

Exclusive new customer sign up offers

Willie Mullins has won all six editions of the Ladbrokes Dublin Chase. This time around only a single Henry de Bromhead-trained runner, Captain Guinness , takes on the champion trainer's four-pronged squad, headed by the outstanding El Fabiolo , the odds-on ante-post favourite for the Champion Chase.

Now a nine-year-old and still seeking a breakthrough Grade 1, Captain Guinness finished third to Chacun Pour Soi in this race in 2022 and has continued to make his presence felt on the Irish two-mile scene, most notably when gaining back-to-back wins in Navan's Grade 2 Fortria Chase.

He ran with credit in two major British races last season, finishing ten lengths behind the Mullins-trained Energumene in the Champion Chase before again taking the runner-up spot behind Jonbon in the Celebration Chase at Sandown.

He has the profile of a horse who deserves to win a Grade 1, and appeared to have his best chance yet in the Paddy Rewards Chase over course and distance at Christmas, when he was also the only one not trained by Mullins in a five-runner affair.

After making a mistake at the sixth, he was soon fighting a losing battle and Rachael Blackmore called it a day two from home. A veterinary check found him to have a clinical abnormality and it transpired he had suffered from a fibrillating heart. The mare Dinoblue ran out a comfortable winner from Gentleman De Mee and Saint Roi .

Dinoblue has made significant progress by winning all four races since finishing second to Maskada in last season's Grand Annual. With the help of the mares' allowance, she can mount a bold display without seriously troubling El Fabiolo, who completed the Arkle double at Leopardstown and Cheltenham last season before coasting to victory at Punchestown in the spring. He resumed his progress eight weeks ago with success in the Hilly Way at Cork.

There have been slicker jumpers at the top of this division in recent seasons, but El Fabiolo's errors have tended to be relatively insignificant, as seen when four out in this race 12 months ago. He is blessed with a high cruising speed, is a perfect fit for this trip, and can extend his sequence to continue the stable's monopoly of the event.

El Fabiolo 'looks the best two-mile chaser around'

El Fabiolo was imperious when blowing away every contender in the two-mile novice chase division last season, putting in power-backed displays at Leopardstown, Cheltenham and Punchestown, and he will be odds-on to land his first Grade 1 success in open company in the Ladbrokes Dublin Chase.

Mullins is aiming for his seventh success on the bounce in the race and Paul Townend's mount is already a course-and-distance winner having disposed of some high-class horses such as Banbridge and Appreciate It in last year's Irish Arkle.

El Fabiolo made a winning seasonal return in the Hilly Way Chase at Cork last time out

Another authoritative performance followed at Cheltenham, where he galloped comfortably clear of Jonbon, and the final touches were put on a flawless novice campaign at Punchestown.

The seven-year-old returned this season with a smooth performance in the Grade 2 Hilly Way Chase at Cork in December and is already as short as 4-7 for this season's Champion Chase after Jonbon was beaten in the rearranged Clarence House last weekend.

Daryl Jacob was on board for his success 12 months ago but stable jockey Paul Townend has since took over the steering. He understandably has enormous confidence in his mount but is also wary of stablemate Dinoblue, who landed Grade 1 honours over course and distance in December when defeating the reopposing Gentleman De Mee and Saint Roi.

He said: "El Fabiolo was rerouted here from the cancelled Clarence House Chase. He didn’t go to Cheltenham and their loss is Leopardstown’s gain. He has only had one run out of novice company in a Grade 2 at Cork. He has won around the course and looks to be the best two-mile chaser around.

"It’s no easy task taking on Dinoblue, who was very impressive at Christmas. She's improving and gets the 7lbs mares’ allowance. Captain Guinness blew out at Christmas, but I'd put a line through that poor run. Gentleman De Mee will take a big step forward and he can get closer to Dinoblue. Remember, Dinoblue had the run going into that race, and Gentleman De Mee didn’t and he won at the meeting last year. However, El Fabiolo's the one they must beat."

De Bromhead hopeful Captain Guinness can 'get back on track'

A stalwart in the two-mile chase division in recent seasons, Captain Guinness has been unfortunate not to make the Grade 1 breakthrough over fences but Henry de Bromhead is hopeful he can bounce back after suffering from a fibrillating heart when pulling up behind Dinoblue at the track over Christmas.

Captain Guinness: still searches for a breakthrough Grade 1 Credit: Caroline Norris

Ordinarily he is a model of consistency, best illustrated by three runner-up efforts in Grade 1 company last season behind Blue Lord, Energumene and Jonbon, and he returned this campaign with a polished performance at Navan when landing his second Grade 2 Fortria Chase at Navan.

De Bromhead has reported all has gone well since Christmas and he believes the gelding is back firing on all cylinders.

He said: "He had atrial fibrillation with his heart the last day so his heart went completely out of sync. He's been perfect since and all his tests have been good. It's obviously a concern but we're hoping he can get back on track here."

Do you want £700+ of free bets? Racing Post have got the best offers, all in one place. Visit racingpost.com/freebets to find out more.