Hot favourite Tekao has 'excellent chance' of breaking Willie Mullins' Boodles drought

The Jim Nolan Transport Supporting Kill GAA Rated Novice Hurdle at Naas hardly jumps off the page in the manner of other festival trials, but commands maximum respect in the context of the Boodles.

It has unearthed three of the previous four Boodles winners and the prospect of the trend continuing is live with the first five home at Naas available at early odds of 20-1 or shorter at Cheltenham.

That February warm-up is worth unpicking, although drawing absolute parallels between a slowly run small-field affair on yielding conditions at a minor meeting with the hustle and bustle of a 22-runner Cheltenham handicap on slow ground is unwise.

On this terrain and the adjusted weights and measures, perhaps the horses to take out of the Naas race are the most stoutly bred pair: the third, Byker, and fourth, Jazzy Matty.

They were sent off joint-favourites on the day and re-oppose on much better terms with Sir Allen (by Territories) and Morning Soldier (by The Gurkha). Fifth Metamorpheus is sired by lesser-known stallion Morpheus, another miler.

Free-going Byker is a son of strong stamina influence, Le Havre, and accumulated plenty of Flat experience which can only help in a race like the Boodles, while Jazzy Matty is a half-brother to Delta Work and brother to recent EBF Final second Inneston.

There is little doubt both will be better suited by the set-up of this race and the two top-class conditionals who take the rides are allowed to claim. Philip Byrnes (Byker) will be unable to utilise his 5lb when partnering Blazing Khal in Thursday’s Stayers’ Hurdle, while Marine Nationale’s rider Michael O’Sullivan (Jazzy Matty) is an eyecatching booking by trainer Gordon Elliott and cracking value for his 3lb allowance.

JP McManus-owned pair Tekao and Risk Belle - he also runs Sundial - are difficult to assess having both finished behind Lossiemouth by wide margins earlier in the campaign, and if there is a standout British contender on the conditions it may be Punta Del Este for Dan Skelton.

Punta Del Este scored on heavy in France and he warmed to the task following a couple of questionable early leaps in the Victor Ludorum on his stable debut in February. That eyecatching Haydock third should have brought him forward.

Analysis by Robbie Wilders

Mullins: 'I think Tekao will keep improving'

The Boodles is one of a handful of Cheltenham Festival prizes yet to be won by Willie Mullins but the master trainer is expressing confidence in Tekao, who will look to change his luck after back-to-back seconds in this race.

The well-fancied Gaelic Warrior went painfully close for the meeting's most successful trainer 12 months ago, and Saint Sam filled the same spot a year before, but this year's main hope is of obvious interest having placed in Grade 1 company last time.

Willie Mullins: trainer of Tekao and Risk Belle Credit: Alan Crowhurst

JP McManus' son of Doctor Dino was third behind Gala Marceau and leading Triumph Hurdle hope Lossiemouth at the Dublin Racing Festival and had winning form on soft ground before that.

Mullins said: "I think Tekao will keep improving. His jumping is very good, he comes here in great form and he has an excellent chance of justifying favouritism."

The trainer also runs Risk Belle, who has yet to win in three starts in Ireland and fell when sent off a 5-2 favourite for a handicap at the Dublin Racing Festival last time. Mullins expects better.

"Risk Belle fell last time but is a good jumper and I think we haven't seen the best of this filly yet," he added. "I could easily see her having a nice mark and being competitive. I wouldn't discount her."

What they say

Gary Moore, trainer of Perseus Way

He wouldn’t want the ground too testing. The soft side of good would be okay. He’s got some good form but he’d need to as he takes on all those Irish horses on nice marks. That’s my biggest worry.

Andrew Slattery, trainer of Sir Allen

He's travelled over well and seems in great form. I think the fast gallop will suit him as he stays well. The ground will be no issue and provided he gets a bit of luck in-running then he should be thereabouts. The slower pace of the Naas race wouldn't have suited him, he prefers a stronger pace.

Ben Pauling, trainer of Bad and Samuel Spade

They’re both in great form. Samuel Spade has been a fast-improving little warrior and he couldn’t have done any more this season. Bad works nicely and jumps very well at home. I thought the mark he got when we bought him into Britain was fairly generous so I’ve left him alone until this race. This is no easy task so he’ll need to be brave and honest to feature.

Gordon Elliott, trainer of Jazzy Matty, Gordons Aura and Ludus

I'd say all of mine have to improve to get involved. Jazzy Matty ran well enough in a competitive race at Naas and might have an each-way squeak but Gordons Aura and Ludus look to have plenty on their plates. They seem in good form though and this is the sort of race where anything can happen.

Paul Nolan, trainer of Metamorpheus

He has a nice weight and he's travelled over well. It looked like a bit of a sprint last time up the straight at Naas which I don't think suited him too well – I'm hoping here he can jump well and be in a nice position. He has a bit of form on soft ground so hopefully that won't be an issue for him.

Tom Mullins, trainer of Morning Soldier

He's in great form but I just don't want any more rain for him. We decided to make our move after the last at Naas but we got there a bit soon when he jumped the second last so well – we might hold on to him a bit longer this time.

Fergal O'Brien, trainer of Fils De Roi

He'd be our best chance of a placed horse for the whole week I think. He's got some solid form and a fair mark. We went there two years ago with a 66-1 shot [Elham Valley] and were third, we're hoping for a bit more of the same.

Afadil (front): represents Paul Nicholls Credit: Edward Whitaker

Paul Nicholls, trainer of Afadil

I had to run him at Haydock last time to qualify him but his bloods were all wrong when he came back from that run. He's 100 per cent again now and I think he's a lively outsider. It's been a good race for us in the past but it has been a bit of a rush to get him qualified. You can put a line through his last run and, if he was coming in off the back of his two wins, he'd have been more like 8-1 than 20-1.

Harry Derham, trainer of Shared

I'd say he has a little each-way chance. It's a massive step up but on the two left-handed tracks I've run him on he's done very well. I knew Musselburgh wouldn't suit but I had to run him to get him qualified.

Padraig Roche, trainer of Sundial

We're hoping for a good run. He won his maiden on heavy ground so hopefully the ground won't be a problem.

Sheena West, trainer of Mr Freedom

I see Topspeed like him. We’ve had a stroke of luck because I ran him at Doncaster thinking he’d need to win and get a penalty to get in but he finished third, got in and avoids it. The cheekpieces will make Robbie’s [Dunne] job a bit easier.

Jane Williams, trainer of Romancero Le Dun

He’s a nice horse who jumps, travels and stays. The ground will be alright for him and I think he has the right profile. He has a bit to find on Racing Post Ratings but I’d think he’ll outrun his odds.

Reporting by James Stevens

