Honeysuckle 'never lets us down' - but will her farewell party be spoiled by top-class rivals?

Two statements sprang to mind when scrolling through the final declarations for the Mares’ Hurdle on Sunday morning. Not only are we dealing with the best field for this divisive Grade 1 since its inception 15 years ago, we are also on the cusp of witnessing the greatest mares-only contest of all time.

The immense depth of quality is partly attributed to the emergence of the generational talent that is Constitution Hill. In a typical year Honeysuckle, Epatante and Echoes In Rain would be Champion Hurdle-bound, while the arrival of heavy rain in the days preceding the festival has bolstered the line-up further with last season’s winner Marie’s Rock, who was initially pencilled in for the Stayers’.

Add into the mix the redemption bid of 2022 runner-up Queens Brook, along with second-season hurdlers Brandy Love, Love Envoi, Shewearsitwell and Theatre Glory – each of whom are worthy contenders in a star-studded cast – then all the ingredients are in place for festival fireworks. Everyone bar rank outsider Midnight Ginger has a chance in a contest that will take plenty of winning.

Sentimental money will ensure Honeysuckle is sent off favourite or thereabouts, although Racing Post Ratings shed light on the brilliant two-time Champion Hurdle heroine’s decline. Honeysuckle’s greatest display is widely regarded as her first Champion Hurdle success in 2021 in which she trounced Sharjah by six and a half lengths and recorded a career-high RPR of 165 to boot. She mirrored that RPR in the Punchestown equivalent six weeks later with another tour de force.

However, the corresponding line graph illustrates a steady downward curve in her subsequent performances that culminates in a sharp plummet to 146 behind State Man at Leopardstown in February. The wondermare is vulnerable to an improver who has yet to reach their zenith, as is her fellow nine-year-old Epatante, a bridesmaid to Honeysuckle on three occasions. There is little reason to anticipate a role reversal over this distance.

Echoes In Rain is among the most progressive runners in the field and it was unlike Willie Mullins to show his hand so early in scratching this seven-year-old from the Champion Hurdle. Fifth in a lesser running of the Mares’ last term, Echoes In Rain is a different beast this season, although her free-going tendencies remain a concern and a slog in the mud is probably to her detriment.

Returning to a left-handed track is a fillip for Brandy Love and she is entitled to reverse recent Punchestown form with Queens Brook considering it was her seasonal return and she came out best on adjusted RPRs.

However, the standout runner on this season’s efforts is Marie’s Rock and slower conditions cement her claims as the likeliest to capture a race for the ages. Weak in the betting in the soft-ground Relkeel Hurdle over course and distance on her comeback in January, Marie’s Rock smashed the boys by six lengths under a 6lb penalty and gave the distinct impression she will add to her Grade 1 haul in the future.

A replication of that would have clinched nine of the previous ten Mares’ Hurdles on RPRs and even minor improvement from the Relkeel, which seems probable, will see Marie’s Rock surpass Honeysuckle’s decade-high RPR of 157 when landing this in 2020.

Henderson aces ready to roll

In different circumstances Nicky Henderson might not have had much of a hand to play in the Mares' Hurdle but with Epatante avoiding stablemate Constitution Hill in the Champion Hurdle and connections of Marie's Rock declining a tilt at the Stayers' Hurdle, he has been left with a pair of aces.

Epatante will be running at her fifth festival, with her crowning moment coming in the Champion Hurdle in 2020. She has also filled second and third positions behind Honeysuckle in the last two runnings of that race.

However, while Honeysuckle appears to have suffered a dip in form this year, Epatante has been remarkably consistent and, arguably, has never had a better chance to defeat her old rival for the first time in what will be the final time they meet.

"You have the winners of the last three Champion Hurdles and it's kind of bizarre they're in one race and it's not the Champion Hurdle," said Henderson, who also runs the outsider of the field, Theatre Glory. "We're very lucky because I havethree good mares to run, although the ground might be a bit soft for Theatre Glory, who was progressive last season and won a Listed race at Warwick nicely last month.

"The ground might also make you wonder about Epatante at the trip. She won the Aintree Hurdle over two and a half miles last year, but two and a half miles around Cheltenham on soft ground is a different kettle of fish. She's in great form and was very impressive last time; she's been working beautifully too."

Marie's Rock was a surprise 18-1 winner of this race last season, but is rated almost a stone higher now than she was going into the race 12 months ago. She would have been a live contender with a mares' allowance in the Stayers' Hurdle and there is little surprise to see her head the market here after a career-best effort in the Relkeel Hurdle on New Year's Day.

Henderson added: "Marie's Rock will love the ground and everyone remembers how good she was when she won this race last year."

One last dance for festival legend Honeysuckle

It might be easier than taking on Constitution Hill and State Man in the Champion Hurdle but any hopes of an easy swansong for Honeysuckle have evaporated with high-class rivals coming from all angles to take on the three-time Cheltenham Festival winner on her final start.

Looking to join a select band of legends to win at Cheltenham in March on four occasions, Honeysuckle reverts to the Mares' Hurdle she won in 2020, having been sublime in the Champion Hurdle in the previous two years.

She may have suffered the first defeats of her career this season but she has hardly been disgraced and is still the pick on ratings in what is a quality renewal.

"She's great and I'm delighted with her," said trainer Henry de Bromhead. "She's travelled over really well and she seems to be on really good terms with herself. It's a hot race and you could make cases for plenty, but we're delighted with Honey and looking forward to seeing how she gets on. She never lets us down."

Brandy Love heads Mullins trio

This was once dominated by Willie Mullins but it has slipped from his grasp in recent years and Ireland's champion trainer fields three runners as he tries to win the Grade 1 for a record-extending tenth time.

Mullins farmed the race with Quevega from 2009 to 2014 and it falls to Brandy Love, Echoes In Rain and Shewearsitwell to hand him a first win in the race since Benie Des Dieux scored in 2018.

"Brandy Love had a setback earlier in the season which meant we only got one slightly rushed run into her a few weeks ago," he said. "It's a less than ideal preparation but her run was good considering the conditions of the race. We missed Cheltenham last year but I think this trip, the ground and going left-handed will really suit her. Her form at home is great.

"Echoes In Rain was a little disappointing here last year although Patrick [Mullins] thinks she possibly wasn't quite herself on the day and he's elected to ride her again this year. She's in great form at home and we've changed a few things this year. Shewearsitwell qualified for the Pertemps Final but she would have had to carry a big weight so we've elected to come here."

More rain the better for Fry ace

Love Envoi made the most of the deluge at last year's festival to land the Grade 2 Mares' Novices' Hurdle and the weather gods have been smiling on her once again with recent rain turning the ground in her favour.

This is undoubtedly the biggest test of her career but, as with Marie's Rock, she remains on an upward trajectory and looks a danger to all.

"I'm very pleased with the way the weather has gone in the last week and conditions will suit her now," said trainer Harry Fry. "It's fiercely competitive but we're very happy with where she is after taking her away to work at Kempton.

"I think it's fair to say we're still on an upward curve but she's got to improve again in this field and we're looking forward to seeing if she's good enough to mix it with the best mares of the last few seasons."

What they say

Gordon Elliott, trainer of Queens Brook

She's had a much smoother preparation for this year's race but it does look a hotter race than last year. You couldn't fault what she did at Punchestown last time and I'd like to think she'll run another big race.

