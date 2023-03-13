'Things can always go wrong but nothing worries him' - Nicky Henderson on Champion Hurdle superstar Constitution Hill

No trainer can match Nicky Henderson's eight Champion Hurdle triumphs and many expect that to be nine not long after 3.30pm.

Henderson's hurdling heroes include breakthrough horse See You Then, the talented Binocular and dual winner Buveur D'Air.

He has also trained star chasers Sprinter Sacre and Altior, but Constitution Hill threatens to overshadow them all.

Owned by Henderson's close pal Michael Buckley, the son of Blue Bresil was an electrifying winner of the Supreme 12 months ago and has shone in open company this season, capturing the Fighting Fifth and Christmas Hurdle without coming off the bridle.

He is a general 4-11 to extend his unbeaten run to six and Henderson said: "Compared to some of these other horses he has got quite a long way to go, but visually he has been very impressive every time. You can't fault what he has done but this has got to continue.

"Everything has gone well. He's in good form and has done all of his work. He hasn't run since Christmas, but I shouldn't think that will worry him – as everyone knows, nothing much does worry him. We worry about him, but he doesn't worry about anything. He's very easy to train though, it's ABC stuff with him."

The Seven Barrows pin-up is famously laidback, which is something Henderson never tires of stressing.

"I can't tell you how straightforward he is and people saw for themselves how good he was in the Fighting Fifth at Newcastle and then in the Christmas Hurdle at Kempton," he added. "He went back there for a racecourse gallop recently and that went well too, while he schooled nicely last week.

"He won the Tolworth on testing ground last season and it was much quicker when he won the Supreme, so it doesn't matter what conditions are like for him. I haven't spoken to Nico [de Boinville] about tactics but we'll do that and I'm not sure where I see the pace coming from. Not So Sleepy can go from the front, but we'll have to see."

Asked if there were any signs of a chink in Consitution Hill's armour, Henderson added: "There is always something that can go wrong, especially in a race, but it's been good up to now – very good.

"We have been lucky enough to train a lot of nice horses and when these sort of things come along you find yourself being the minder of a piece of public property.

"Sprinter Sacre almost certainly was, Altior almost certainly was and when they come along and are like that they are no longer just yours. We just look after them and we really want everybody to enjoy them."

The man of the moment?

State Man: quality Irish raider Credit: Alan Crowhurst

Willie Mullins has trained four Champion Hurdle winners and he might be the man to spoil Constitution Hill's party.

Mullins, who has won more races at the Cheltenham Festival than any other trainer, relies on State Man and Vauban, the second and third favourites.

In State Man, he has last year's County Hurdle winner who has swept all before him at the highest level in Ireland this term, while Vauban landed the Triumph 12 months ago, although he has been beaten twice by his stablemate since Christmas.

"State Man's in great order," Mullins said. "He's improving all the time and I don't think we could have him any better. I hope he'll be competitive against Constitution Hill.

"Vauban is doing everything right at home and he has every chance of being third, which would be a great result for a five-year-old at this stage of his career."

Twiston likes To Move It

The 2010 Cheltenham Gold Cup was supposed to be about Kauto Star and Denman, but Nigel Twiston-Davies got in on the act by saddling Imperial Commander to a memorable victory.

Never one to duck a challenge, he is optimistic I Like To Move It can shine, although it will take something exceptional to land the upset.

I Love To Move It produced a blistering performance in Wincanton's Kingwell Hurdle last month, slamming the solid pair of Knappers Hill and First Street.

"He was exceptional last time and I can't believe the other two both ran badly," the trainer said.

"They were all around the same rating and we won by 17 lengths, which I thought was all right. I don't know about the ground. It was quick when he won the Kingwell and the Greatwood, which are his best two performances, but it's not like we've avoided soft ground. He just hasn't raced on it that much.

"I hope we're good enough and we did win a Gold Cup with Imperial Commander when it was meant to be about two other horses."

What they say

Hughie Morrison, trainer of Not So Sleepy

You can forget his last run at Kempton in the Long Walk Hurdle as he never runs well there. I'm not really sure what it is, but I think he goes by the winning post and wants to run out back to the stables. We took him back there for a leg stretch the other week and he did the same, but was much better when we worked him left-handed. He deserves his place in this and I'll be delighted if he's in the first four, but it's a horse race and anything can happen.

Gordon Elliott, trainer of Zanahiyr

He's back working really well again and I wouldn't be shocked if he sneaked third again.

Read these next:

Do you want £200+ of free bets for Cheltenham? Racing Post have got the best offers, all in one place. Visit to find out more.