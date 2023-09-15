'His work has been excellent' - unbeaten Rosallion bids to take next step towards Group 1 level in Champagne Stakes

This is the time of year when next season’s Classic prospects emerge and the previous running of the Champagne Stakes threw up subsequent 2,000 Guineas winner Chaldean. If there is a future top-level scorer lurking this time, it is surely Rosallion .

Bookmakers are already wise to the merit of Rosallion’s exceptional four-length Listed strike at Ascot last time as he is long odds-on for the Champagne and available at a best-priced 6-1 for the Dewhurst and Futurity Trophy next month. Expect those ante-post prices for two of the most significant Classic trials in the juvenile schedule to shorten further if Rosallion excels on Town Moor.

The unbeaten son of Blue Point is certainly bred for the job as his granddam is Sheikh Mohammed Obaid’s prolific source of Group winners Reem Three. Eight of the outstanding broodmare’s nine progeny hit a peak Racing Post Rating of at least 105 and Rosallion already has a 110 on his CV from the Ascot triumph.

That RPR matches Chaldean’s best going into last year's Champagne and the Ascot race is working out superbly. Second Al Musmak struck at Listed level next time, while well-beaten fifth Dancing Gemini ran away with the Flying Scotsman Stakes here on Friday.

The Doncaster turf will provide a different set of ground conditions for Rosallion to overcome but, after just two starts, he is already Britain’s leading two-year-old colt over 7f to the tune of 4lb on RPRs.

The fact Iberian is next best on our figures with the 98 he earned when second in the Vintage Stakes tells you the gulf in class between Rosallion and the chasing pack as things stand. However, if Rosallion fails to cope with the terrain, perhaps Sunway , officially rated 93, can provide a sterner resistance on this surface.

The David Menuisier-trained juvenile finished sixth to Rosallion at Ascot but is a brother to soft-ground Champion Stakes winner Sealiway.

Hannon hoping Rosallion can be his next star

When Richard Hannon says he could have the best horse for a long time, it is worth taking notice.

Just days after Rosallion had annihilated Ascot Listed rivals, Hannon put the colt in the "potentially special" category while being interviewed at Glorious Goodwood.

It is not difficult to see why. Rosallion moved beautifully through the Pat Eddery Stakes and unleashed a spectacular turn of foot when shaken up over a furlong out by Sean Levey to slam Al Musmak by four lengths.

He looked in a totally different class to his rivals that afternoon and excitement about his prospects can only have been heightened by Al Musmak’s subsequent comfortable victory in the Ascendant Stakes at Haydock.

Hannon said: “Rosallion has always been a horse we’ve held in very high regard, and he’s done everything right so far, including at Ascot last time where he was visually extremely impressive.

“This race has been the plan ever since and, depending on the outcome here, we’d like to consider him for the Dewhurst. This is another step up in class, but the form of his Listed win has worked out very well and his work has been excellent."

Rosallion is currently 6-1 in ante-post betting for both Newmarket’s Darley Dewhurst Stakes and Futurity Trophy Stakes at Doncaster. The only contenders who are at shorter odds in the betting for both races are the Aidan O'Brien-trained duo City Of Troy and Diego Velazquez.

What they say

Charlie Hills, trainer of Iberian

He’s a horse I like very much. He got caught out by a combination of things when he finished second in the Vintage Stakes at Goodwood. His inexperience on the track showed from a bad draw, and he got too far back. Iberian’s work since that race has been very good and I think he’s quite an exciting horse, but he has Rosallion to beat.

Aidan O'Brien, trainer of Mountain Bear

He's run good, solid races the last twice. Ryan [Moore] was happy with him at Goodwood but he just felt it didn't pan out 100 per cent for him that day. Hopefully he can run well.

Alice Haynes, trainer of Power Mode

We’ve took him out of the Listed race at Doncaster on Friday and you can put a line through his run in the Gimcrack. You could see big improvement from him for the step up in trip in a small field.

David Menuisier, trainer of Sunway

He has been training really well, and this has very much been the plan since Ascot. He didn’t perform that day, but came out of the race lame. He seems back to his very best now and he's always looked like the best two-year-old we’ve ever had. His victory at Sandown on his debut just seemed to confirm what we thought of him. If he performs to his best at Doncaster, all things being equal, he should run a big race.

Soft ground expected for Leger day

The ground remained officially soft at Doncaster on the eve of the Betfred St Leger and was not expected to change significantly.

Clerk of the course Paul Barker said late on Friday afternoon: "I've spoken to the jockeys and they say it's very tacky, tiring ground but the main comment is that it's still soft.

"There is a very small percentage chance of rain overnight but it is forecast to be overcast and again in the morning then we may get sunny spells.

"I thought it would have dried out a bit more but I'm not expecting major changes in the going description."

