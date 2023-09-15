'I wouldn't like to split them' - trainers on their Portland Handicap runners

The advice is not to do things by halves in the Portland. It can be a little too easy to fixate on the additional 143 yards, which means this race is officially run over five and a half furlongs rather than five. The extra distance changes the race less than you might think.

Of the 30 horses to finish in the first three in the Portland over the last decade, virtually half (14) made their previous and next start over five furlongs. A further 11 ran over five either the time before (nine) or after (two). And two of the five exceptions were Oxted and Muthmir, who ended up winning Group races over the minimum trip. In other words, this is a 5f handicap with only a minor twist.

Note also that the draw is also a moving target. For all that the Portland nearly always has a maximum field, it has been pretty rare in recent runnings to see two distinct groups gathered on opposite rails. Instead, take your cue from races through the week where possible.

Purely in terms of pace among the runners, high stalls have the edge in this field. It is easy to imagine Dakota Gold and The Big Board in 20 and 21 leading a sizeable group between them. On the far side, there are no prominent racers drawn lower than Intrinsic Bond in stall eight.

I would bet it will be easier to make a shortlist for the Ayr Gold Cup next week than it is in this year's Portland. Top of my congested pile of fancies is likely to be either Dream Composer or Kimngrace . There are plenty of differences between them. What they share is the need for a 5f race with a bit of a sting at the end. That is exactly what the Portland provides, so do not get dragged too far into the mythos around the extra half furlong.

Race analysis by Keith Melrose

Call Me Ginger has 'a great chance'

Just a fortnight ago it seemed highly unlikely Call Me Ginger , awarded the Portland on appeal 12 months ago on the disqualification of Chipstead, would even get into this year's race.

However, back-to-back wins at Chester and Ascot have secured his place near the foot of the weights, and everything looks firmly in place for him to win it by crossing the line in front this time.

"He's in great form," trainer Jim Goldie said. "Doncaster suits him well, he has a very good record there. I felt we needed to win both of his last two races to get into the Portland, and now we're in. He has a great chance."

Apprentice Amie Waugh, who was in the saddle last September, takes the ride once more.

"Amie gets a real good tune out of Call Me Ginger," Goldie said. "He's her favourite horse."

What they say

Roger Teal, trainer of Chipstead He's coming back to the place where he was denied victory last year and he's in good order. I'm not sure whether stall one is good or bad, and he's higher in the weights this time. He had a rather frustrating run at Ascot but finished well that day. Fingers crossed for a big run.

Chipstead: first past the post last year reported to be "in good order" Credit: John Grossick

Richard Hannon, trainer of Happy Romance and The Big Board

Happy Romance has always been extremely consistent and has plenty of top-class form. We've given her a nice break since Royal Ascot, and this will be her first start in a handicap. Alec [Voikhansky] takes off a valuable 5lb and she should handle the ground, although she wouldn't want it to the extreme. She's in good shape and has a very good chance. The Big Board is a tough filly with a lovely attitude. I thought she was a little unlucky at Salisbury and she could run well at decent odds.

Steve Brown, assistant to Julie Camacho, trainer of Badri , Makanah and Significantly

All three are in good form, and all three have got the tools to run well in this race. Five and a half furlongs looks the perfect trip for them, so it's a race of special significance in their season. Badri ran really well at Newcastle last time, Makanah ran a blinder at York, and Significantly performed well in difficult conditions in the Stewards' Cup. They're all within a couple of points of each other in the betting and I wouldn't like to split them – it will probably come down to the effect of the draw on the day.

Alice Haynes, trainer of Live In The Moment

Getting his head in front at Goodwood will have done his confidence the world of good. This trip is ideal for him, and he loves Doncaster. He's on a fair mark.

Reporting by Richard Birch

