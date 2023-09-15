'She looks hard to beat' - can Ralph Beckett secure further Chester success with huge class-dropper Bluestocking?

Ralph Beckett just loves a Listed race at Chester. He has saddled 13 runners in such events over a mile and a half or further since 2008 and they have form figures of 2613434233113.

He had won the Listed Chester Stakes at the last meeting at the track for two years running and saddled Lone Eagle to finish third this year, so it looks significant that he brings another of his big guns down in class in Listed company here. The horse in question is Bluestocking.

The daughter of Camelot will be pleased that Warm Heart isn’t lining up because she has seen the back of that rival on three of her last four starts, including when fourth in the Yorkshire Oaks last time.

Bluestocking had previously finished second to Warm Heart’s stablemate Savethelastdance in the Irish Oaks at the Curragh and a reproduction of either of her last two runs will be good enough to win this weaker race, provided there are no big improvers in the field.

Modaara had looked like one of those when scoring by 13 lengths in a novice at Kempton in May and she wasn’t at home on fast ground when switched back to turf in a Group 3 at Haydock in June. However, she was still beaten only four lengths despite finishing last of five.

Her dam, Nahrain, showed her best form on good and yielding ground for Modaara’s trainer Roger Varian and it would be no surprise were the slower surface to help her bounce back.

Empress Wu is the other possible improver. She has bettered her Racing Post Rating with each start, but needs to take another drastic step up.

Race analysis by Graeme Rodway

What they say

Hugo Palmer, trainer of L’Astronome

He’s having his first run for us and I’ve enjoyed getting to know him over the last few months. He came from Chantilly with the reputation of being a bit wild but he’s been no problem at our private yard and we're looking forward to getting him going. Most Frankel’s enjoy a bit of give in the ground so hopefully he’ll enjoy the surface.

Roger Varian, trainer of Modaara

We were going to send her to Saint Cloud, but we were worried the surface might have dried up over there as she wants ease in the ground, which will be in her favour. It’s a big ask with Bluestocking in there but she’s come back well after getting jarred up last time.

Ralph Beckett, trainer of Alba Longa and Bluestocking

Bluestocking has the ground on her side and I don’t think the track will hold any fears. The trip is ideal. She goes there in fine form. Alba Longa will also like the ground and we’re searching for black type with her.

David Simcock, trainer of Empress Wu

Underfoot conditions are in her favour and she should improve for the step up to a mile and a half, but Ralph Beckett’s Bluestocking looks hard to beat.

Reporting by David Milnes

