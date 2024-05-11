'If it's too quick she won't run' - John Gosden casts doubt over participation of Lingfield Oaks Trial favourite Danielle

Danielle , the red-hot favourite for Lingfield's Oaks Trial (2.25) , is not certain to run after joint-trainer John Gosden warned the ground might be too lively for her.

The daughter of Cracksman was an impressive 12-length winner at Wetherby last time and is an 8-1 chance for the Betfred Oaks at Epsom. However, her participation in the Classic hinges on whether she runs today and connections will walk the track before racing at Lingfield to assess conditions.

Gosden, who trains alongside his son Thady, said this morning: "I'll walk the track before racing to determine whether Danielle takes her chance in the Oaks Trial but if it's too quick then she won't run.

"Ideally we need to run her to see if she's an Epsom filly but if she doesn't run then we'll wait for the Ribblesdale Stakes at Royal Ascot. She's by Cracksman, who ran at Epsom three times but didn't really handle the track including when winning the Coronation Cup."

The going is currently described as good at Lingfield, with a warm and dry day forecast.

Market movers

Lingfield

3.00: 6. Imperial Sovereign 6-1 (from 14)

Posted at 9.40am

Going update: ground quickens at Lingfield

The ground has quickened up at Lingfield as the track prepares to stage its flagship card with plenty of Classic clues on offer.

Another dry night has led to the going being changed to good on both courses on Saturday morning. Lingfield had received 21.4mm of rain on Monday but subsequent warm weather has helped to dry out the surface and sunny conditions are forecast during racing.

Speaking at 8am, clerk of the course Stephanie Wethered said: "It's dried up overnight in the places that were a touch softer, so we're now good all over. We had that heavy rain on Monday but four drying days have helped the going come back nicely.

"The mist we had this morning is now starting to lift off the track too ahead of racing, which we're very much looking forward to. We're expecting it to be sunny with temperatures around 23C."

The seven-race card is the highlight of racing in Britain on Saturday, with the William Hill Lingfield Derby Trial (3.00) and William Hill Oaks Trial (2.25) both taking centre stage.

Lingfield also issued travel advice earlier in the week for those attending, with the M25 shut between junctions nine and ten for the weekend.

The going at Haydock on the hurdles track is good, good to soft in places as it stages the Swinton Handicap Hurdle (3.15) , in which Cheltenham Festival hero Lark In The Mornin is the favourite. It is good to firm, good in places on the Flat track ahead of its unique mixed card.

At Ascot, Britain's other Premier meeting today, the ground has also quickened to good, good to firm in places following a dry night. Good Karma and Wobwobwob are non-runners in its feature Victoria Cup (2.40) , in which 21 runners remain in contention.

Non-runners

Ascot

2.40: 20. Good Karma, 16. Wobwobwob

3.10: 6. Original Outlaw

Haydock

1.35: 2. Gowel Road

2.45: 1. Justcallmepete

4.25: 6. Kashchei, 7. Pougie

5.00: 3. Minstrel Knight

Lingfield

1.15: 4. Born Ruler, 5. Yeoman

1.50: 8. Flash Bardot

4.45: 6. Soldiers Design

Updated at 9.40am

