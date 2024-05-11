Maddy Playle is back to crack Saturday's ITV4 action at Lingfield, Ascot and Haydock after 9-4 and 7-4 Friday winners

Maddy Playle with her advice for the eight ITV4 races at Lingfield, Ascot and Haydock on Saturday . . .

1.30 Ascot

Peroni Nastro Azzurro 0.0% Handicap, 1m4f

Maddy's tip: King Of The Plains

A hot handicap to start the afternoon. Great Bedwyn won with something in hand when winning at Goodwood in June and is one to consider seriously, but preference is for King Of The Plains off the same mark. The four-year-old has always been highly regarded and looked a potential handicap climber when finally scoring at Newcastle in September.

King Of The Plains 13:30 Ascot View Racecard Jky: Oisin Murphy Tnr: James Horton

1.50 Lingfield

William Hill Epic Value Handicap, 1m3½f

Maddy's tip: Flash Bardot

Plenty of these could be contesting top handicaps this season but the horse for now could be Flash Bardot, who bolted up in the style of a potential Pattern-class filly at Doncaster last time. Her trainer Jack Channon is in electric form (34 per cent strike-rate in the last fortnight). Keep an eye on the lightly raced If Not Now given he has been gelded.

Flash Bardot 13:50 Lingfield View Racecard Jky: David Probert Tnr: Jack Channon

2.05 Ascot

Peroni Nastro Azzurro 0.0% British EBF Fillies' Handicap, 1m

Maddy's tip: Farhh To Shy

Admittedly Farhh To Shy has been hopelessly out of form both starts this season but she can't seem to run a bad race at this course and may be worth chancing at generous odds. She won this race last year before going on to finish sixth at Royal Ascot and then win off a 4lb higher mark at Yarmouth, her season finishing with a close third in a Listed race back here.

Farhh To Shy 14:05 Ascot View Racecard Jky: Tom Queally Tnr: George Margarson

2.25 Lingfield

William Hill Oaks Trial Fillies' Stakes (Listed), 1m3½f

Maddy's tip: You Got To Me

Danielle looked potentially very smart at Wetherby last time but it's hard to know what that form is worth and those after an alternative may want to consider You Got To Me. She won stylishly at Kempton on her debut before shaping nicely in a much better race at Newmarket, where the ground may not have suited, and more is expected now.

You Got To Me 14:25 Lingfield View Racecard Jky: Hector Crouch Tnr: Ralph Beckett

2.40 Ascot

Lavazza & Ascot 10 Year Anniversary Victoria Cup, 7f

Maddy's tip: Wobwobwob

High draws have generally been the way to go in this contest over the last ten years and Wobwobwob, who is a regular in these top handicaps, makes plenty of appeal after a storming success at Thirsk last Saturday. He was arguably value for more than the winning distance there and a 4lb rise looks lenient. The Wizard Of Eye is another to note off a reduced mark on his debut for Charlie Fellowes.

Wobwobwob 14:40 Ascot View Racecard Jky: David Egan Tnr: Adrian Paul Keatley

3.00 Lingfield

William Hill Lingfield Derby Trial Stakes (Listed), 1m3½f

Maddy's tip: Salamanca

Salamanca took a significant step forward on his debut to finish a close runner-up at Newmarket last time. Although he was giving 7lb to the imposing Meydaan, he remains unexposed and could be capable of confirming that form. In a race that doesn't seem to have a standout horse, he makes each-way appeal. The booking of Rossa Ryan is another positive.

Salamanca 15:00 Lingfield View Racecard Jky: Rossa Ryan Tnr: Jane Chapple-Hyam

3.15 Haydock

Pertemps Network Swinton Handicap Hurdle, 1m7½f

Maddy's tip: Tintintin

Rare Middleton appeared to be primed to win a decent contest at Cheltenham last time and looked all over the winner until he was overhauled by Tintintin late on. The latter's effort deserves upgrading and he was probably worth more than the neck margin. He's only 1lb worse off now and deserves taking seriously for a good team.

Tintintin 15:15 Haydock View Racecard Jky: Jonathan Burke Tnr: Fergal O'Brien

3.35 Lingfield

William Hill Chartwell Fillies' Stakes (Group 3), 7f

Maddy's tip: Great Generation

Remarquee flattered to deceive on her final start last season and the fact she's had a wind operation suggests connections haven't been truly happy with her. Great Generation, who produced a smart effort behind three very talented fillies in the Prix Imprudence, could give her something to think about getting 12lb and this trip could be more to her advantage than the favourite, too.

Great Generation 15:35 Lingfield View Racecard Jky: Marco Ghiani Tnr: Marco Botti

