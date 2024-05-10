Lingfield's Classic trials are not to be missed as Oaks second favourite Danielle faces acid test of Epsom credentials
All-weather form has been the place to go for the first two British Classic winners but it’s sunshine all the way on Saturday when Lingfield’s less utilised turf track is the next port of call for Epsom clues.
Not even a Surrey stretch closure of the M25 – between junctions nine and ten for those travelling – can detract from a raceday that has provided two Derby winners and an Oaks heroine in the past five years.
There is no foolproof formula to training a Classic winner and John Gosden has taken a different route to the race with each of his four Oaks winners, including last year with Soul Sister, who landed the Musidora at York before sealing a first Oaks victory since Gosden’s son Thady joined the licence.
Published on 10 May 2024inPreviews
Last updated 18:52, 10 May 2024
