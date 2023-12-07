Ryan Moore down to lowest riding weight in last year for Warm Heart before star mare gets date with Justify

A date in the breeding sheds with Justify could await Warm Heart after Sunday's international meeting at Sha Tin, where last month's Breeders' Cup runner-up bids for a sixth success on her ninth start of the year in the £2.4 million Longines Hong Kong Vase.

According to trainer Aidan O'Brien, rider Ryan Moore was determined to partner Warm Heart in what may well be her last racecourse appearance despite having to get down to his lowest riding weight in the last 12 months aboard the Yorkshire Oaks and Prix Vermeille winner.

While stablemate Luxembourg could stay in training after Sunday's £3.6 million Hong Kong Cup, O'Brien said there was a good chance Warm Heart would end her racing career at Sha Tin, with US Triple Crown winner Justify – the sire of Coolmore's champion two-year-old City Of Troy – identified as an ideal suitor for the daughter of Galileo.