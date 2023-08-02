'He's in really good shape' - once-raced Vandeek ready to tackle more experienced juveniles in intriguing Richmond

With the rain-softened ground being deemed unsuitable for post-declarations favourites Unquestionable and Jasour, the Richmond now has a very different look. What it now provides is the opportunity for a couple of once-raced maiden winners to show what they can do up in grade.

Vandeek and Sketch won six-furlong races at Nottingham and Newbury a day apart, just a couple of weeks back. Both recorded identical Racing Post Ratings of 91, and fairly eyecatching Topspeed figures of 80 and 81. Sketch won by much further so you might be wondering why Vandeek is favourite by daylight.

Vandeek represents more powerful connections in the Crisfords. He went off even money for his race at Nottingham whereas Sketch was 15-2 at Newbury. You could also just about say that there were more of the 'right' horses in behind at Nottingham, with those placed trained by Sir Michael Stoute and Karl Burke.

But that would be to miss the most important point. Vandeek made a real hash of the start at Nottingham, being late to go and swerving when he did. That he was able to win, in a race that thinned the field right out, is a ringing endorsement. But then so is winning a Newbury maiden by five lengths, as Sketch did.

Those with Group-race form have better RPRs to call on, but at the same time they appear to have shown their limitations a bit more. Toca Madera was third to Jasour in the July Stakes but was rightly a big price to reverse the form before that one came out.

The Coventry form is also represented, primarily through sixth-placed Bobsleigh. His ninth place in the Super Sprint since then was pretty luckless and he can be forgiven.

It is getting harder to forgive Asadna, who has now twice failed to back up impressions from his hugely impressive win at Ripon on debut. It is possible that the return to an unconventional track will suit him, but remember that his opposition here is more experienced and much more able.

Analysis by Keith Melrose

Martyn Meade: 'Sketch bounced out of his last run'

Martyn Meade is relishing the prospect of throwing Sketch in at the deep end and testing his Group-race credentials in the Markel Richmond Stakes.

The two-year-old only made his debut at Newbury on July 22, when he finished five lengths clear of Government Call under Tom Marquand.

He is set to be partnered by Oisin Murphy this time and will have his first experience on soft ground for a yard bidding for a first success in the race.

"He won pretty convincingly on his debut and we felt he ought to take his chance," said Meade, who trains alongside his son Freddie. "Our one reservation is the tight turnaround, but he's bounced out of his last run and seems to have come on for it."

What they say

Alice Haynes, trainer of Asadna and Hala Emaraaty

Asadna has come on from his first run for me. The track should suit, but we wouldn't want the ground too soft. Hala Emaraaty is a tough type who should be suited by the step up to six furlongs.

Adrian Keatley, trainer of Ballymount Boy

He's a big, strong horse who should handle the ground. It's a pity about the draw, but we're happy to take our chance and are confident of a big performance.

Brian Meehan, trainer of Toca Madera

He stepped up really well in the July Stakes. The stiff track possibly caught him out, but Goodwood should play to his strengths. The ground shouldn't be an issue.

Ed Crisford, joint-trainer of Vandeek

He won his maiden at Nottingham nicely, although he was quite green at the start. He seems to have come on since then and with the rain making the ground a little bit softer we thought we'd take our chance. He’s in really good race-shape and should be competitive. I’m sure he’ll jump quicker this time.

Reporting by Jonathan Harding

