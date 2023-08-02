'If the ground was right I'd be having my maximum bet' - key quotes and analysis for the opener

Horseraces are sporting events rather than scientific experiments and many a time the way they are run skews the final result.

That is rarely better illustrated than in the King George V Stakes at Royal Ascot where the leaders went off astonishingly quick for a 1m4f handicap – the early sectional times were scarcely believable – and paid the price well before the end.

Sisyphus Strength and Davideo, who helped force that breakneck pace, were the last two home yet each proved the form all wrong by winning next time out.

It would be no surprise were Perfuse to do something similar. He did best of those who raced anywhere near the front in that Ascot race by finishing fifth, had won his previous two starts despite looking to be a work in progress and has the untapped potential you would expect of a lightly raced Juddmonte colt from the family of Logician and Cityscape. He is proven on heavy ground too.

All that said, his profile could mean he starts an unattractively short price in a big field packed with progressive three-year-olds.

Garden Route, Alsakib and Crack Shot are among the lightly raced maiden or novice winners open to plenty of improvement.

Nor is there any lack of solid handicap form on offer, with Obelix 2lb better off for the three-quarter-length defeat to Killybegs Warrior at Newmarket's July meeting.

Silver Sword was a good second in a competitive race at Epsom on Derby day and won at Pontefract in the style of a horse still firmly on the up. And although he has never run in this grade, Coverdale should not be underestimated after winning all four starts this season. He does no more than necessary and the cosy way he got the job done on his step up to Class 3 company at Ripon suggests he still has more to offer.

What they say

Thady Gosden, joint-trainer of Obelix and Theoryofeverything

Obelix ran a nice race last time on the July course and he's been raised 3lb for that. He won't mind the ground and the same for Theoryofeverything – it was soft when he won on his debut.

Barry Mahon, racing manager to Juddmonte, owner-breeder of Perfuse

He's a progressive horse who ran a huge race at Ascot given how fast they went – most of those up with him fell away. He's down to ten furlongs because of the ground.

Dylan Cunha, trainer of Silver Sword

If the ground was right I'd be having my maximum bet on him, but soft ground has completely thrown us. His sire and dam went on it and we're keen to run, but we don't know if he'll be as good and if it's a bog we may take him out.

Ed Bethell, trainer of Coverdale

We've had the rain we wanted, but he has a terrible draw in 14 so we'll be riding him a bit for luck. He only just does enough and has a nice attitude, but this is a big step up in class against some pretty good horses.

George Scott, trainer of Coco Jack

He has a bit of a point to prove on his current form, but he’s run well here before and is capable of a big run on the right day.

William Haggas, trainer of Garden Route

He's a nice horse and should improve going up in trip, but I'm a bit concerned about the ground.

Ed Walker, trainer of Crack Shot

He should run a big race. He's a smart three-year-old who's improved with each run and is on a fair mark. He won cosily at Nottingham then ran really well under a penalty at Hamilton.

