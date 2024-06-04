'I think the trip will suit him down to the ground' - Jessica Harrington sweet on Saturn in competitive staying handicap

Saturn has stamina questions to answer on his first try beyond 1m4f, but his last furlong tends to be his best furlong over shorter so it looks a shrewd move by Jessica Harrington to send this beautifully bred colt down the staying route.

There certainly isn't a horse with a better pedigree in this Ebor trial, given he is a son of Galileo and Alpha Centauri, and he rallied strongly in a hot 1m2f handicap at the Irish Guineas meeting here last time.

His sole run over 1m4f was a winning one – in a Dundalk maiden last November – and the further he goes the better he is going to be. He should be hard to beat off a mark of 88.

Joseph O'Brien won this last year with Nusret and will fancy his chances of repeating the feat with the ex-Ed Walker-trained Reina Del Mar . She made a very encouraging start for her new stable at Leopardstown and, according to Racing Post Ratings, the best performance of her whole career was her only try over 1m6f when she finished runner-up to the smart stayer Divine Comedy in a Nottingham handicap last October.

Fairytale Princess was a course-and-distance winner ten days ago, when she relished the stiffer test of stamina. She made most of the running on that occasion and went right away in the closing stages to score by three and a quarter lengths. The handicapper has shovelled on 9lb for that, but she deserves loads of respect nonetheless.

Ceallach could also improve for the trip. He was over seven lengths behind Saturn at Leopardstown last month, but that was his first outing since December and he is dangerous here off his turf mark of 89, which is a massive 15lb lower than his all-weather rating.

Ground latest

The going at the Curragh is currently good, good to firm in places with the possibility of 3-4mm of rain before racing.

What they say

Ado McGuinness, trainer of Star Harbour

We're trying something new and it will open up a lot of avenues if he does stay. His mother was a sprinter but his father kept galloping so we're hopeful he'll stay. He seems in great form at home.

Matthew Smith, trainer of La Hacienda

We were pleased with his comeback the other day at Down Royal and we think he'll come on plenty for that. He's bounced out of the race nicely and seems in good nick.

Joseph O'Brien, trainer of Reina Del Mar

We were happy with her first run for us at Leopardstown and this looked a logical stepping stone. It looks a competitive staying handicap, as you'd expect.

Jessica Harrington, trainer of Saturn

He's stepping up in trip and I think it will suit him down to the ground. He just didn't have the pace of the horses he was running against last time over a mile and a quarter, but he was keeping on really well in the closing stages and I think this sort of a test will be right up his street.

Looking for free bets? Racing Post have got the best offers, all in one place. Visit racingpost.com/freebets to find out more.