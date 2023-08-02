Early Arkle fancy Hercule Du Seuil bids to continue rise up the chasing ranks

Plenty of familiar faces have won the Guinness Open Gate Brewery Novice Chase (2.45 ), most notably Ansar (2002), Rebel Fitz (2013), Rathvinden (2017) and Wicklow Brave (2019), and this time the exciting Hercule Du Seuil will bid to add his name to the illustrious roll of honour.

His trainer Willie Mullins is attempting to win this Grade 3 for a fourth time since 2014, and Hercule Du Seuil did not take long to right the wrong of being beaten at odds-on on his chase debut at Ballinrobe in May. He returned to the venue a few weeks later to beat Ballyadam by 13 lengths and won by the same margin at Killarney 13 days ago where Solness was his nearest pursuer.

Both Ballyadam and Solness are back for more here, but Hercule Du Seuil will be very hard to peg back if jumping and travelling with the same fluency as was the case at Killarney. He is already just 20-1 with most firms for the 2024 Arkle at Cheltenham.

With JP McManus's number-one Mark Walsh on Hercule Du Seuil, champion jockey Paul Townend takes the ride on stablemate Tax For Max, who made a winning chase debut at Wexford in June.

Gordon Elliott has yet to win this novice chase and the trainer is represented this time around by I A Connect and Lieutenant Highway, who were both successful last time out.

Elliott said: "Jack [Kennedy] is on I A Connect, who stuck his neck out to win at Tipperary and hopefully that will give him a bit of confidence. Lieutenant Highway was really good at Roscommon last time and, while this looks a hot race, hopefully both can run well."

Fresh from victory with Kinross in the Lennox Stakes at Goodwood on Tuesday, Ralph Beckett has a rare Galway runner in the Listed Arthur Guinness Irish EBF Corrib Fillies Stakes (3.55 ). Dandys Alys, for whom Colin Keane has been booked, is only the trainer's second runner at the venue.

Dermot Weld, successful in the race with Yellow Rosebud and Yulong Gold Fairy in the last decade, is represented by Keep In Touch, who is visored for the first time.

Read our Thursday previews:

1.50 Goodwood: 'If the ground was right I'd be having my maximum bet' - key quotes and analysis for the opener

2.25 Goodwood: 'He's in really good shape' - once-raced Vandeek ready to tackle more experienced juveniles in intriguing Richmond

3.00 Goodwood: 'We're going there with a live chance' - who rates his chances against Aidan O'Brien hotpot in Gordon Stakes?

3.35 Goodwood: 'I love this filly and I don't think we've got to the bottom of her' - Blue Rose Cen and Nashwa do battle in the Nassau Stakes

6.40 Galway: 'Zarak The Brave could be the Grade 1 horse' - has Willie Mullins unearthed another Galway Hurdle gem?

Sign up here. New customers only. First single and each-way bet only. 5p minimum stake. 3 x £10 bet tokens. Free bet stakes not included in returns. Free bets exclude virtuals. Free bets are non-withdrawable. Free bets expire after 30 days. Eligibility restrictions and further T+Cs apply. 18+, begambleaware.org. Commercial notice: This article contains affiliate links. Offers are handpicked and come from operators that our experts have first-hand experience of. Opening an account via one of these links will earn revenue for the Racing Post, which will be used to continue producing our award-winning coverage of horseracing.