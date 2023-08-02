'Zarak The Brave could be the Grade 1 horse' - has Willie Mullins unearthed another Galway Hurdle gem?

The most successful jockey in the recent history of the Guinness Galway Hurdle does not have a ride in the race so will not be winning it for a fourth time in six years but Patrick Mullins had no hesitation in nominating who he would ride.

Speaking on Paddy Power's punters' panel before the meeting, Mullins said: "Zarak The Brave is the horse who could be like Sharjah, Aramon and Saldier. He could be the Grade 1 horse. So, if I could ride one, I’d ride him."

Is Zarak The Brave a proper Grade 1 horse masquerading as a handicapper? It is worth pointing out Paul Townend picked him over Lossiemouth in a Grade 3 juvenile hurdle at Fairyhouse last December, even though we didn't know then what we do now about Lossiemouth. Reportedly a colic kept Zarak The Brave out of the main part of the jumps season, but he returned at Punchestown in April for a Grade 1 and reduced a four-length defeat by Lossiemouth at Fairyhouse to a length and a half.

He was keen and given plenty to do when staying on into third behind stablemate Gala Marceau in a Grade 1 four-year-old hurdle at Auteuil last time so that effort can be upgraded and he is most certainly unexposed. It would not come as a huge shock if this were to be the last handicap he appeared in, but 4-1 is very skimpy in a race as competitive as this where plenty of others could have a few pounds up their sleeves.

In addition, Perugino Diamond in 2000 is the only four-year-old to have won the Galway Hurdle in the last four decades, so the stats are stacked against Zarak The Brave.

JP McManus has seen his familiar green and gold hoops carried to victory twice in the last decade – with Thomas Edison in 2014 and Tigris River in 2017 – and he has a team of four this year with last year's fourth Glan sneaking in as a reserve.

Filey Bay was second in the Betfair Hurdle and third in the County Hurdle, but Mark Walsh prefers Brazil, who beat Gaelic Warrior in the Boodles Juvenile Hurdle at Cheltenham in 2022. A mark of 141 might underestimate him. He has a touch of class.

Brazil: Mark Walsh's chosen ride from four JP McManus representatives

The Galway Hurdle is one glaring omission from Gordon Elliott's CV, but he brings a strong squad and the best of the bunch is surely Party Central who it is easy to envisage cruising into contention on the home turn. Whether she will find enough off the bridle is the big question.

Gavin Cromwell hasn't won it either, and he too will fancy his chances of breaking his duck with My Mate Mozzie who never got involved when 13-2 last year but could be more prominently ridden this time around and looked as good as ever when scooting away with a Flat maiden at Tramore last month.

Tudor City will bid to become the first three-time winner of the race having won it in 2019 and again last year and has somehow managed to sneak back in here off an identical mark of 136. Ignore him at your peril.

'I couldn't be happier with his homework' – Townend

It is 15 years since Paul Townend won his one and only Galway Hurdle aboard the John Kiely-trained Indian Pace as a fresh-faced 17-year-old, but he is on the big steamer this year.

Zarak The Brave was 10-1 a few days ago, but is now generally 4-1 favourite to provide Willie Mullins with a record extending sixth win in the race and Townend is particularly keen on his chances.

Writing in his Ladbrokes blog, he said: "I couldn’t be happier with his homework. He missed the middle of last season with a setback and came back with a very promising run at Punchestown, followed up by a good run at Auteuil where he probably could have finished closer if he ran the race again.

"Four-year-olds don’t have a super record in the race but we think he could be unexposed. I think he will go really well and I'm delighted with him."

What they say

Gordon Elliott, trainer of Fils D'Oudairies, Party Central, Amir Kabir and Glan

Party Central has had a good preparation and won her last two on the Flat. I would like the ground to keep drying out for her but a race like this should really suit her. Fils D'Oudairies was good at Tipperary and has come out of it very well. He has top weight so it won't be easy for him but he couldn't be going into it in any better form. Amir Kabir lacks a bit of experience but he had a really good run in a Grade 2 at Fairyhouse over Easter and is a good horse. Glan ran a cracker in this last year and has won her last two. She's a smart mare on her day and jumps very quick.

Party Central: fancied to run a big race by Gordon Elliott

Emmet Mullins, trainer of Filey Bay and Merlin Giant

Filey Bay has been very consistent all year, but he's paid the price because he's gone up a lot in the handicap without winning a big one. He's in good form. Merlin Giant has some good form at the track; he's never been too far away.

Padraig Roche, trainer of Brazil

His preparation couldn't have gone any better and we're looking forward to it. He's quite versatile with regard to ground, but every drop of rain will help.

Gavin Cromwell, trainer of My Mate Mozzie

He's in good shape and he came out of Tramore really well. He's run well on soft ground in the past but I think he's a better horse on nicer ground.

Cian Collins, trainer of Mighty Tom

He was very impressive at Killarney. He went up 11lb but we were delighted as it meant he was definitely going to get into this. He'll need a bit of luck with the way he's ridden, but we have the right man on board in Denis [O'Regan], he knows his way around Galway. If the gaps open, I'd like to think he has a great chance. He won't mind the ground either.

Padraig Butler, trainer of Da Capo Glory

He's in great order and came out of Tipperary very well. Things didn't go 100 per cent according to plan there but he still ran well. I just hope he will travel through the early part of the race because I know he will be staying on.

Joseph O'Brien, trainer of Prairie Dancer

He ran very well in the race last year and has been in good form at home in the lead up to this year's race. We hope the rain stays away for him.

Tony Martin, trainer of Tudor City

He took his race at the Curragh well. Since he won there as a three-year-old he's always seemed to run well at Galway. It would be unbelievable if he could win it a third time.

