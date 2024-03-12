'He jumps and travels like the sort of horse you want for this' - insight and key quotes for the Grand Annual

To bemoan the Grand Annual not reaching the field size limit would miss the point somewhat. The two-mile chasing pool has always struggled for numbers. What is encouraging is that we have such a fresh line-up for the biggest handicap chase in the division.

More than 40 per cent of the runners are seven or younger. The average number of chase runs for the whole field is nine, whether you take the median or the mean. That does not match the profile of the Cheltenham Festival handicap won by veterans in two of the last five years.

So I have to be realistic, as a long-time supporter of Libberty Hunter for the Grand Annual. This is subtly different from the race I would have first imagined him running in, and not necessarily for the better when it comes to his chances.

The big form rivals are the first three from the corresponding event at the Dublin Racing Festival: Madara, Path D'Oroux and Solness. That race is a fair trial for the Grand Annual, and this year's trio are young enough to think they may improve again. For all that race was in Ireland, it is the British-trained Madara who looks worst treated on the bare form.

There are some at shorter prices who are presumed to have been laid out for the race. Last year's winner Maskada has been hunting black type since. An 8lb higher mark does not seem insurmountable when you consider last year she smashed Dinoblue by six and a half lengths.

Saint Roi is shorter still but not obviously so well treated. On his Manifesto second, 152 is a fair mark but the BHA handicapper has not had much truck with his apparent struggles since.

Given Dan Skelton's success in the County, it was only a matter of time before he started making an impression in its chasing cousin. He has three of the 17 and all could have a case made for them. Unexpected Party in particular has had the sort of campaign Skelton might have used with his principal County horse, banking an autumn prize and biding his time afterwards. A well-run two miles has long appealed as the sort of conditions to bring the best out in him.

Sky Bet are the best firm for place terms with six on offer here. I'm a big fan of the quirky Harper's Brook here and he could have found his niche over this shorter trip. He has been know to pull himself up in front but looks well ahead of his mark. Backing him each-way is the sensible play here.

Only runner of the week

Evan Williams has just one runner over the four days in a bid to secure a third win at the festival in the shape of Libberty Hunter, whose price has shortened with every drop of rain.

The Welsh trainer has previously enjoyed success with High Chimes in the Kim Muir in 2008 and more recently struck with 22-1 chance Coole Cody in the Grade 3 Plate two years ago, but neither were near the head of the market.

Libberty Hunter goes there fresher than most having not run since winning a novices' limited handicap chase on the New course at Cheltenham on New Year’s Day.

That success came on heavy ground and the eight-year-old is now on a hat-trick having previously won at Wincanton from just three outings over fences.

Libberty Hunter (blue and pink silks): represents trainer Evan Williams Credit: Edward Whitaker (racingpost.com/photos)

Harry Cobden gets the call to ride the improving sort for the first time with regular partner Adam Wedge out of action until May.

Williams said: “We’ve had some rain all right, but thankfully Libberty Hunter will handle any that we get. He’s inexperienced and we're taking a chance going into a big race like this, but he goes there a fresh horse having not run for two months.

"We’ve been playing it by ear since then, looking at conditions, and we’ve decided to give it a go. He’s our only runner of the week at Cheltenham, so fingers crossed and then we can concentrate on Ffos Las on Friday."

Only ride of the week

James Reveley may not have Ile Est Francais to ride at the festival this year but he does travel over from France for one ride this week on Madara, on whom he won a Listed race at the Dublin Racing Festival at Leopardstown last month.

As well as Reveley, trainer Sophie Leech is in search of a first festival win, with her improving five-year-old on a hat-trick after previously landing a handicap over Wednesday’s trip on the New course in December.

Leech said: “We had thought about the Plate but with ground as it is it made sense to stick to two miles. He seems to be just thriving and really enjoying his racing and gaining confidence all the time. Everything has gone to plan since Ireland and he seems to be in great form."

Madara (right): successful at the Dublin Racing Festival last month Credit: John Grossick (racingpost.com/photos)

What they say

Willie Mullins, trainer of Saint Roi

He has a good track record here and is coming to himself this week, so hopefully he will feature at the business end.

Gordon Elliott, trainer of Sa Fureur

He's a nice novice who has bumped into some good horses this season. We think he's got a chance in an open race.

Dan Skelton, trainer of Calico, Unexpected Party and Frere D'Armes

Calico is in really good form. He's been giving weight away all year and he gets a little bit of weight in this, which is much more like it. He's consistent at the trip and doesn't mind the track at all. Unexpected Party didn't get in the race last year but ran well in the Turners. He doesn't see out two and a half, especially on tracks with a stiff finish, so this is more like it for him. Frere D'Armes is in good form but I've got a feeling he wants the ground better than this.

Gavin Cromwell, trainer of Path D’Oroux and The King Of Prs

Jumping is the key with Path D'Oroux. He was jumping brilliantly at Christmas and looked like he was going to run a big race but got a heavy fall at the last when hampered. He kind of lost his confidence then. We gave him a run in a beginners' chase at Fairyhouse and went back for the handicap at the Dublin Racing Festival and I think if he had jumped better that day he would have been an awful lot closer. If he jumps well, he has a chance. I think the race will suit him. The King Of Prs is probably up against it as this is a big step up but he's in good form and we'd be delighted if he ran near the places.

Ben Pauling, trainer of Harper's Brook

We're fully aware he can be his own worst enemy but he's going there in brilliant order. I think he's quite an exciting runner in the race as he jumps and travels like the sort of horse you want for it and we'll try to orchestrate it so that he's got company from the back of the last. The ability is there for him to run a really good race.

Joe Tizzard, trainer of Triple Trade

He's in good heart. I'm a little concerned that the handicapper's got his measure, but he usually turns up and runs his race.

Jamie Snowden, trainer of Hardy Du Seuil

We’ve been planning this race for a while and he had a lovely prep run when third the other day. We feel his handicap mark over fences gives us a chance and he’ll love the ground.

