Can anything break the Irish stranglehold on the Willie Mullins-dominated Champion Bumper?

With such little evidence to build up any sort of a compelling case for or against anything, jockey bookings were always going to be pivotal here. They know more than we do. Patrick Mullins has picked Jasmin De Vaux from the nine-strong Closutton army, while Jack Kennedy has placed his faith in Jalon D'oudairies out of the Cullentra House trio. They surely know more than we do.

The record-breaking champion amateur is the joint most successful rider in the race's history alongside a certain Ruby Walsh. They both have three victories but only one of them can add to that.

Cousin Vinny (2008), Champagne Fever (2012) and Facile Vega (2022) all gave Mullins cause to celebrate but all three had achieved more than Jasmin De Vaux has. He impressed in his point at Loughanmore and the runner-up that day, Largy Poet, has already won twice over hurdles for Paul Nicholls and is rated 127.

The form of his 15-length bumper win at Naas wasn't exactly franked by His Nibs last Saturday at Naas. He got closest to him, but was beaten 21 lengths into third last weekend.

Cantico has possibly achieved more. The Closutton camp were surprised he couldn't win on debut at Leopardstown over Christmas, but he made amends next time at Navan at 4-11. It was emphatic and, by all accounts, his homework is good.

Of the remaining Mullins squad, Argento Boy is the most intriguing. He is a half-brother to Briar Hill, the 2013 winner of this, and looks an out-and-out galloper who will cope with conditions better than most. He might still be raw, but he can't half gallop.

It was always going to be hard for Kennedy not to opt for Jalon D'oudairies. He has the strongest piece of form by virtue of his Christmas triumph over Redemption Day, and it was the way he hit the line there which was most impressive. The handicapper has given him a bumper mark of 132, and only You Oughta Know is rated higher on 134. That Mullins candidate probably wants better ground, though.

The Yellow Clay was unlucky not to finish second in the Grade 2 bumper at the Dublin Racing Festival, having met traffic in running rounding the final bend. He was shuffled back, but he came home strongly and Gordon Elliott reckons he has improved hand over fist since then.

Romeo Coolio pokes everyone's eye out at home. He works like a very good horse, and he might well be a very good horse. He needed to work hard to get the job done at Fairyhouse and the runner-up has won since, but Elliott was adamant afterwards that he is better than the bare form of that.

He might be the one for later down the line, but Jalon D'oudiaires might be one for now.

Fayonagh (2017) and Envoi Allen (2019) have been Elliott's two winners of the Champion Bumper, but American Mike was second to Facile Vega in 2022 and he did train 2021 winner Sir Gerhard until a couple of weeks before the festival.

We might have little evidence to go on and it might be a guessing game, but it's worth pointing out that four of the last five winners have returned 7-2 or shorter and three winning favourites have been successful in the last nine years.

There has not been a British-trained winner since Ballyandy in 2016, but Paul Nicholls' Teeshan should not be underestimated. He looked a potential star in his point and did nothing to suggest he wasn't at Exeter, albeit in a poor heat.

Race analysis by David Jennings

Nicholls pair 'ready for it'

Not only have there been 24 Irish-trained winners in the 31 runnings, but the leading trainer in the race, Willie Mullins, saddles nine of the 24 runners in this year’s contest.

Britain’s best hopes appear to lie with Paul Nicholls, whose three-strong team includes the well touted Teeshan, the effortless winner of a bumper at Exeter last month.

Teeshan carries the silks of hedge fund manager Johnny de la Hey and his wife Samantha, who last year watched Captain Teague, a leading contender for Friday’s Albert Bartlett Novices’ Hurdle, finish third in the Champion Bumper under Harry Cobden.

The wet conditions are expected to suit Teeshan and stablemate Quebecois according to Nicholls, who was more cautious about his third runner, Farland .

“Teeshan and Quebecois would be a bit like Captain Teague,” Nicholls said. “We went into it with him thinking he'd get some good experience before going on to hopefully make a lovely novice hurdler. Teeshan has quite a reputation but I think they've both solid chances as they're ready for it. They won't mind conditions as they both won at Exeter on testing ground.

“They're both lovely horses and I don't often have runners in this race, but have had a few over the years and they've run well. Farland doesn't want all the rain that has fallen. I was hoping it would dry up and not rain for him because he wants nicer ground. I'll have to keep an eye on the weather for him.”

What they say

Willie Mullins, trainer of Argento Boy , C'est Ta Chance , Cantico , Fishery Lane , Jasmin De Vaux , Sounds Victorius , You Oughta Know , Fleur Au Fusil and Junta Marvel

Patrick [Mullins] has picked Jasmin De Vaux who does everything right at home. He is a horse that any rider wouldn’t mind riding. Cantico won nicely on his second start in a bumper at Navan last month. The nature of this race will suit how he likes to race and he is one for the shortlist. You Oughta Know ran a huge race when second at the Dublin Racing Festival and has to go on anyone’s shortlist too. Fleur Au Fusil doesn’t show how good she is at home but looked very good when winning bumpers at Naas and Leopardstown. She has a big chance. Argento Boy has numerous Cheltenham winners in his pedigree and will stay all day. He was impressive on his debut at Fairyhouse and we wouldn’t put anyone off backing him. C’est Ta Chance was only just beaten by William Munny at Navan last time and Barry Connell thinks highly of the winner who went on to win at Naas. If our fellow can improve a little, he has a chance. Fishery Lane is a backward horse who will benefit from this experience. He will run well but it is hard to see him winning. Sounds Victorius got the job done at Punchestown at the second time of asking but needs to learn a bit more if he is to get involved. Junta Marvel had very good form last year when winning at Limerick and Punchestown. She then had training issues so she comes here without a recent run. She will find it hard to be competitive after such a long layoff.

Sam Thomas, trainer of Celtic Dino

We think plenty of him but he’s going to have to improve on last time and the ground is an unknown. However, we think he’s entitled to take his chance and he’s going to be a smashing horse for the future.

Gordon Elliott, trainer of Jalon D'oudairies , Romeo Coolio and The Yellow Clay

Jack [Kennedy] has gone for Jalon D'oudairies, but I'd say it wasn't an easy choice for him. He was good at Christmas and beat a good horse in Redemption Day. He's a galloper who will keep going. Romeo Coolio works really well and always has. If he handles the occasion, he'll run a huge race. The Yellow Clay will come on loads from his run at the Dublin Racing Festival. He's doing well and working well too. They all have a chance and it's hard to split them.

Nicky Henderson, trainer of Kingston Pride

I like him a lot. Lingfield would have been sharp enough for him but he ran well there in a valuable bumper. Two miles on the all-weather compared to two miles on soft ground at Cheltenham will be a different ball game but it should suit him. He is capable of running well.

Dan Skelton, trainer of Royal Infantry

He will go in the ground and is a strong traveller. He won a Listed bumper and is a high-quality horse. I'm looking forward to running him.

Ben Pauling, trainer of Sixmilebridge

He's going there in very good order - we couldn't have him in better shape. We took him to Kempton for a gallop which went well. He'll go into the home straight with a shout turning in and we'll find out if he's got what it takes.

Jimmy Moffatt, trainer of Union Avenue

He’s a big price but I don’t think he’s done anything wrong. I’ve had enough good horses to know he’s useful but how that fits with the Irish horses I don’t know. Put it this way, if there were only British horses in the race I’d fancy my chances.

Race analysis by Peter Scargill

