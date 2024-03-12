Racing Post logo
Search icon
Menu icon
Horse icon
next race9 MINS
18:30 Southwell (A.W)Horse icon
Digital NewspaperHorse TrackerFree BetsMy BookmakersSubscribe
icon
Log In
icon
Racing Post logo
Horse iconnext race off
Chevron down
Menu icon
Horse icon
next race9 MINS
18:30 Southwell (A.W)Horse icon
  • MoreChevron down
PartialLogo
Previews
premium

Mighty Mullins ready to unleash another merciless battalion on the Cotswolds

Willie Mullins: expected to dominate this year's Cheltenham Festival
Willie Mullins on the gallops Cheltenham Credit: Edward Whitaker

There was a time when Willie Mullins would unleash the full wrath of his cavalry on day one of the Cheltenham Festival before the barrage would taper off as the week went on.

His Supreme and Arkle cumulative tally is 13, and he has amassed nine triumphs in the Mares' Hurdle alone. The Champion Hurdle was for a long time the only championship race he had mastered as he had farmed four of those before snaring a Gold Cup, a Champion Chase or a Stayers' Hurdle. 

Then 2017 happened. Mullins bombed out on the Tuesday and Wednesday, but he and Ruby Walsh bounced up off the canvas to plunder an epic Thursday four-timer, and the Carlow-based maestro checked out with two more on the Friday.

Read the full story

Read award-winning journalism from the best writers in racing, with exclusive news, interviews, columns, investigations, stable tours and subscriber-only emails.

Subscribe to unlock
  • Racing Post digital newspaper (worth over £100 per month)
  • Award-winning journalism from the best writers in racing
  • Expert tips from the likes of Tom Segal and Paul Kealy
  • Replays and results analysis from all UK and Irish racecourses
  • Form study tools including the Pro Card and Horse Tracker
  • Extensive archive of statistics covering horses, trainers, jockeys, owners, pedigree and sales data
Subscribe

Already a subscriber?Log in

author image
Richard ForristalIreland editor

Published on 12 March 2024inPreviews

Last updated 18:00, 12 March 2024

iconCopy
more inPreviews
more inBetting offers
more inPreviews
more inBetting offers