Mighty Mullins ready to unleash another merciless battalion on the Cotswolds
There was a time when Willie Mullins would unleash the full wrath of his cavalry on day one of the Cheltenham Festival before the barrage would taper off as the week went on.
His Supreme and Arkle cumulative tally is 13, and he has amassed nine triumphs in the Mares' Hurdle alone. The Champion Hurdle was for a long time the only championship race he had mastered as he had farmed four of those before snaring a Gold Cup, a Champion Chase or a Stayers' Hurdle.
Then 2017 happened. Mullins bombed out on the Tuesday and Wednesday, but he and Ruby Walsh bounced up off the canvas to plunder an epic Thursday four-timer, and the Carlow-based maestro checked out with two more on the Friday.
Read the full story
Read award-winning journalism from the best writers in racing, with exclusive news, interviews, columns, investigations, stable tours and subscriber-only emails.
Subscribe to unlock
- Racing Post digital newspaper (worth over £100 per month)
- Award-winning journalism from the best writers in racing
- Expert tips from the likes of Tom Segal and Paul Kealy
- Replays and results analysis from all UK and Irish racecourses
- Form study tools including the Pro Card and Horse Tracker
- Extensive archive of statistics covering horses, trainers, jockeys, owners, pedigree and sales data
Already a subscriber?Log in
Published on 12 March 2024inPreviews
Last updated 18:00, 12 March 2024
- 'We're really enjoying the experience' - Padraig Butler saddles festival contender with first British runner
- 'It's about more than form' - Keith Melrose probes El Fabiolo's Champion Chase credentials
- 3.30 Cheltenham: 'He's better than his performance in last season's Arkle' - can Jonbon turn the tables on El Fabiolo?
- 2.10 Cheltenham: is stamina a chink in Fact To File's armour or will latest Willie Mullins hotpot justify the hype?
- 4.50 Cheltenham: 'He jumps and travels like the sort of horse you want for this' - insight and key quotes for the Grand Annual
- Paddy Power betting offer: get £40 in free bets for day two of the Cheltenham Festival
- Cheltenham Festival William Hill betting offer: bet £10 & get £75 in free bets for day two
- El Fabiolo 50-1 to win the Champion Chase on Wednesday: Paddy Power Cheltenham Festival free bets
- Extra places & best each-way terms for every race on Wednesday: Cheltenham Festival day two betting guide
- Grab £40 in free bets for Cheltenham day two with Sky Bet: festival betting offer
- 'We're really enjoying the experience' - Padraig Butler saddles festival contender with first British runner
- 'It's about more than form' - Keith Melrose probes El Fabiolo's Champion Chase credentials
- 3.30 Cheltenham: 'He's better than his performance in last season's Arkle' - can Jonbon turn the tables on El Fabiolo?
- 2.10 Cheltenham: is stamina a chink in Fact To File's armour or will latest Willie Mullins hotpot justify the hype?
- 4.50 Cheltenham: 'He jumps and travels like the sort of horse you want for this' - insight and key quotes for the Grand Annual
- Paddy Power betting offer: get £40 in free bets for day two of the Cheltenham Festival
- Cheltenham Festival William Hill betting offer: bet £10 & get £75 in free bets for day two
- El Fabiolo 50-1 to win the Champion Chase on Wednesday: Paddy Power Cheltenham Festival free bets
- Extra places & best each-way terms for every race on Wednesday: Cheltenham Festival day two betting guide
- Grab £40 in free bets for Cheltenham day two with Sky Bet: festival betting offer