'He's better than his performance in last season's Arkle' - can Jonbon turn the tables on El Fabiolo in Champion Chase?

The score reads 1-1 but punters are very much in the El Fabiolo camp for round three with Jonbon in the Betway Queen Mother Champion Chase.

Jonbon prevailed in their first meeting when scoring by a neck in the Top Novices’ Hurdle at Aintree’s Grand National meeting in 2022 before El Fabiolo convincingly reversed the form with a five-and-a-half-length success in last season’s Arkle.

We were denied a third clash between the star two-milers when a frozen track put paid to the Clarence House Chase taking place at Ascot in mid-January.

The Simon Munir and Isaac Souede-owned El Fabiolo instead racked up a fourth Grade 1 win in the Dublin Chase at Leopardstown, beating stablemate and Mares’ Chase favourite Dinoblue by eight and a half lengths and recording a career-best Racing Post Rating of 179.

It was the highest RPR in the race’s seven-year history and only Altior has run to a higher figure in the Champion Chase in the past decade.

Willie Mullins, who has won the last two runnings with Energumene, said: "El Fabiolo has been favourite for the Champion Chase for quite a while now and everything has gone well in the lead up to the race. I was delighted with him at the Dublin Racing Festival and he was very good in last year's Arkle. He seems in good shape and travelled over well, which is great."

Paul Townend has been aboard El Fabiolo for all bar one of his nine starts for Mullins and hopes the seven-year-old, who has a perfect 6-6 record over fences, can confirm his dominance in the division.

Townend said: "He's been very good in everything he has done and is going there on the back of a solid win at Leopardstown. He's a two-mile chaser and lives a little on the edge, but he's a big brute of a horse so it's not a worry for me."

Mullins is also represented with the Mark Walsh-ridden two-time Grade 1 winner Gentleman De Mee . He beat Edwardstone in the Maghull Novices’ Chase at Aintree in 2022 and lowered the colours of Blue Lord in last season’s Dublin Chase, but this campaign the eight-year-old has finished second to Dinoblue and fourth behind El Fabiolo in two starts in Grade 1 company at Leopardstown.

Mullins said: "Gentleman De Mee has been running well enough and deserves his place in the line-up, but more is required here."

Henderson: Jonbon is better than Arkle effort

Jonbon has to bounce back from a surprise 1-4 defeat in the rescheduled Clarence House Chase but Nicky Henderson believes he is back on song for his biggest assignment of the season.

JP McManus’s eight-year-old has not finished out of the first two in 15 starts under rules, boasting a 5-8 record in Grade 1 races, and his neck second to the reopposing Elixir De Nutz at Cheltenham in January was his first defeat out of novice company over fences.

Jonbon was successful as a novice in open company when getting the better of Captain Guinness in the bet365 Celebration Chase at Sandown at the end of last season and proved superior to Edwardstone under today’s rider Nico de Boinville in both the Shloer Chase at Cheltenham and the Betfair Tingle Creek back at the Esher track this campaign.

Jonbon (left): chased home Elixir De Nutz in the Clarence House Chase Credit: Edward Whitaker

Henderson said: "He’s in great order and his preparation has gone very well. He’s ready to rock and roll. His work and schooling has been good – he’s done plenty of the latter and Nico has had a play around with him.

"He’s a good-moving horse so I’ve always thought he's well suited by better ground but one thing he does have is plenty of stamina. There was little between him and El Fabiolo the first time they met and I think he’s better than his performance in last season’s Arkle."

Henderson could become the outright most successful trainer in the Champion Chase’s history if Jonbon is successful.

He shares the record of six winners with Tom Dreaper and Paul Nicholls, with Remittance Man, Finian’s Rainbow, Sprinter Sacre and Altior the four horses from Seven Barrows to win the race.

King: Edwardstone faces different ball game to Newbury win

Alan King is under no illusions about the task facing Edwardstone , describing taking on the Champion Chase market principals as a "different ball game" compared to his recent Newbury win.

The Robert Abrey and Ian Thurtle-owned ten-year-old recorded a Racing Post Rating just 1lb shy of his Tingle Creek career-best when winning the Game Spirit Chase by 40 lengths last month.

Edwardstone: a 40-length winner at Newbury last time Credit: Edward Whitaker

Tom Cannon’s mount has more chasing experience than El Fabiolo and Jonbon combined but King has the utmost respect for the main rivals and would have preferred to see less rain on Tuesday.

King, who won the Champion Chase with Voy Por Ustedes in 2007, said: "Edwardstone is at the top of his game and everything has gone smoothly since his really pleasing win in the Game Spirit Chase.

"He was very good at Newbury but I'm under no illusions as taking on El Fabiolo and Jonbon will be a different ball game. It was unfortunate we had quite so much rain on Tuesday morning."

What they say

Henry de Bromhead, trainer of Captain Guinness

He ran a cracker in the race last year and, if he returned to that sort of form, you'd be hoping he might have an each-way chance.

Harry Fry, trainer of Boothill

I thought he could outrun his odds but the rain that came on Tuesday was not ideal. We will have to see what the ground is like and how it rides as he is best suited by better ground. His prep has gone well, and while it’s not ideal to arrive on the back of two falls, they are the only two mistakes he has made over fences and he’s schooled well since.

Joe Tizzard, trainer of Elixir De Nutz

He's in good form. He'll need a lifetime best and a few to underperform to win but he's solid, jumps well and has won at the track so hopefully he can run well.

