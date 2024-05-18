'He has the right profile to suggest he will stay' - can Cleeve Hurdle winner Gold Tweet land France's Gold Cup?

The Grand Steeple-Chase de Paris is often called France's Cheltenham Gold Cup, but relevant similarities are thin on the ground. One is that none of the main trials can adequately prepare runners for the stamina test on the big day.

There are designated trials for the Grand Steeple-Chase, called the Masters series. These races are over around a mile shorter than the Grand Steeple-Chase. Even so, most of Sunday's runners have featured in at least one of these trials. The most significant this year was likely the Prix Troytown, held two days after the Gold Cup.

That race introduced winner Juntos Ganamos as one of France's best staying chasers. With Il Est Francais out, and last year's form poorly represented, his path to the championship has cleared. Trends followers might also note the 2022 and 2023 Grand Steeple-Chase winners had also won the same spring's Troytown.

The next-best trial for the Grand Steeple-Chase was run by Troytown third Gold Tweet. His name is familiar in Britain, as he won the 2023 Cleeve Hurdle. That win gives him stronger form and stamina claims than most, while he got a pretty uninspiring ride in the Troytown on his first run of the year. He has since landed a Listed race at Compiegne over an inadequate trip and looks primed for this race.

The list of others to note serves to underline the differences between the Grand Steeple-Chase and Gold Cup. First there is Amy Du Kiff, who like Juntos Ganamos is only five. That is unthinkably young for a Gold Cup horse, but five-year-olds have a solid record in the Grand Steeple-Chase. Four of the last ten winners have been five-year-olds.

November's Prix La Haye Jousselin often sets the pecking order among the older horses for this race. True to form, the first three from that race, Grandeur Nature, Gran Diose and Grand Oncle, all line up and are likely to be among the market principals. Only if proven stamina is utmost on your list of criteria would they become more attractive than Juntos Ganamos and Gold Tweet.

Race analysis by Keith Melrose

What they say

Gabriel Leenders, trainer of Gold Tweet and Amy Du Kiff

Gold Tweet was perfect in winning the Prix Georges Courtois and he has the right profile to suggest he will stay this trip. Amy Du Kiff won his Listed race last year and so we went to the Prix Maurice Gillois for pleasure, so winning was great.

Nick Littmoden, trainer of Imperil

He's better than he was last year. He's got another year under his belt and he's experienced around Auteuil. It takes a bit of getting round there and that's one thing we're probably assured of so we go there with a realistic chance.

Louisa Carberry, trainer of Gran Diose

It's an advantage he's showed he stays almost three and a half miles when making the running and on very deep ground. His preparation has gone well and he's a lot more tractable than he was as a youngster.

Daniela Mele, trainer of Youtwo Glass

He seemed not to be in love with Auteuil but putting blinkers on him has changed everything. He stays and he has the heart and the engine of a champion.

Noel George, joint-trainer of General En Chef and Gallipoli

I don't see General En Chef refusing to start as he did in the Ingre. We'll keep him with the others and have someone at the start. He's in great form and his preparation has been perfect. Gallipoli is improving and has been given plenty of time to get over his exertions. He might not have the class of some but he's very consistent.

David Cottin, trainer of Jojo Lapin and Juntos Ganamos

Juntos Ganamos is the best horse I've trained, or at least the most complete. He can go forward or be held up and he really has no weaknesses. Jojo Lapin was a good second in the Prix William and Alec Head and we'll ride him for a place. I don't think he'll look out of place.

Reporting by Scott Burton

