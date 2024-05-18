Shark Hanlon 'happy but disappointed' as Hewick is narrowly denied by Losange Bleu in French Champion Hurdle

Losange Bleu held off the late challenge of Irish raider Hewick when scoring for Dominique Bressou in the Grande Course de Haies at Auteuil.

The five-year-old, who has only raced at the Parisian venue, completed a four-timer under Johnny Charron.

Winning trainer Bressou said: "It’s the horse who is good. I’m a small trainer who tries to train the horses but the quality rests with the horse, not with me. I try not to miss an objective but all I can do is try and work in the right way.

"We had a virus in the yard, which is why he didn’t run in the final prep race, and we’ve only had a month to get back from that. I didn’t have much doubt he would stay and we decided not to hold him up, but to step up from 3,900 metres to 5,100 metres in a Group 1 is not something every horse could manage."

Fellow Irish-trained runners Mahler Mission and Home By The Lee finished fourth and sixth, while the Gordon Elliott-trained Irish Point, who finished second in both Champion Hurdles at Cheltenham and Punchestown this season, had to settle for seventh. Mr Incredible was pulled up.

Hewick appeared to be mounting a serious challenge for Shark Hanlon towards the climax of the race, but the Punchestown Gold Cup third was narrowly beaten by his French rival.

Hanlon said: "He’s run an absolute cracker. He jumped well, did everything right and a better horse beat us. I know we’re better over fences but that shows what I have, he’s a great horse.

"There’s no doubt he’s a better horse this year than last and he’s improving every day he runs. I’m just disappointed to get beat, but I’d say the best French horse beat us. We have to be happy but at the same time disappointed."

Sign up to receive On The Nose , our essential daily newsletter, from the Racing Post. Your unmissable morning feed, direct to your email inbox every morning.