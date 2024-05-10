Remarquee the class act in Group 3 Chartwell Stakes - but everything points to a big run from a younger and improving filly

It has been a slow start to the season for Ralph Beckett, but the pendulum is beginning to swing the other way and that is a positive omen for Remarquee in the Chartwell Fillies’ Stakes.

Between March and May 2023 Beckett saddled 26 winners from 116 runners at a 22 per cent strike-rate. In those months this year, the trainer is only 5-54 (nine per cent), but three of those successes have come from his past 11 representatives headlined by Forest Fairy’s victory in the Cheshire Oaks.

Remarquee has a class edge in the Chartwell as a two-time Group 1 runner-up. However, returning from an absence following wind surgery raises some doubts over her readiness.

Given her best performance of last season came in the Coronation Stakes, it might also be a concern she lacks a Queen Anne entry at the royal meeting next month as that would seem a logical future target for one of her class. Her upcoming potential engagements are in fillies-only company at a lower level.

If Remarquee is toppled by one from the older generation improvement is undoubtedly required. Stenton Glider has failed to kick on since her close Fred Darling second to the hot favourite at this time last year, Sirona needs to find something extra for a stable switch to David Menuisier and Cell Sa Beela , although interesting with Ryan Moore up, is only rated 96.

Everything points towards a big run from the lightly raced Great Generation , who receives 10lb in weight-for-age. She has fitness on her side after blowing away the cobwebs in a Prix Imprudence that is working out superbly.

The winner Romantic Style is favourite for the French 1,000 Guineas on Sunday after seeing off English Guineas second and fourth Ramatuelle and Tamfana, and either of those fillies could have landed that Classic on another day.

Great Generation (fourth at Deauville) was the only other one in the shake-up and should benefit from this faster surface.

Race analysis by Robbie Wilders

Big weekend for Botti and his owners

Marco Botti and Italian owners Scuderia Sagam Srls kick off what they hope will be a productive 24 hours on both sides of the Channel with Great Generation, who is one of three three-year-olds in the nine-runner contest.

The daughter of Holy Roman Emperor was beaten three lengths in a Group 3 at Deauville last month, and the form got a boost when second-placed Ramatuelle and Tamfana finished third and fourth respectively in the 1,000 Guineas at Newmarket last Sunday.

On Sunday, the same owner and trainer combination are hoping to be on the mark with Folgaria, who has a decent draw in stall six in the French 1,000 Guineas at Longchamp.

Botti said: "Great Generation has come on since her comeback in France when the ground was desperate and hopefully it’s nice ground. A sharp seven furlongs is probably her best trip and we respect the Ralph Beckett filly, but she’s working nicely at home and we're hopeful."

What they say

Roger Varian, trainer of Cell Sa Beela

We’ve had this in mind for her for sometime as she won over seven furlongs as a two-year-old so this will suit her on her return. She’s working nicely but will improve and I expect the drying ground to play to her strengths.

James Ferguson, trainer of Many Tears

She’s training well. I think she’s got plenty of speed and the drop to seven furlongs will suit. She was ring-rusty at Kempton and will be more clued up on Saturday. She'll appreciate the ground.

Richard Brown, adviser to Wathnan Racing, owners of Remarquee

She’s a high-class filly and is ready to start back but she could be a short enough price although he is clear on ratings. Whether Lingfield is her bag we’ll have to see but Ralph Beckett is happy with her, although he says she’ll improve from it.

David Menuisier, trainer of Sirona

She’s new to us and this looks a nice starting point. She was a Listed winner last year.

Reporting by David Milnes

Saturday previews:

2.25 Lingfield: Gosdens following tried-and-tested route as Danielle bids to show she's up to Classic standard in Oaks Trial

2.40 Ascot: 'This race looks set up perfectly for him' - trainers on their leading Victoria Cup contenders

3.00 Lingfield: Illinois's 33-1 Derby odds could crash if he gives Aidan O'Brien a seventh Lingfield Derby Trial

A classroom for late Classic crammers - Keith Melrose assesses the significance of Lingfield's Derby Trial

3.15 Haydock: Has Boodles winner Lark In The Mornin improved enough to buck a recent trend in the Swinton Hurdle?

3.40 Naas: Eclipse Emerald and Kortez Bay do battle again in competitive 6f handicap with strong track record

Looking for free bets? Racing Post have got the best offers, all in one place. Visit racingpost.com/freebets to find out more.