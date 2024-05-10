'This race looks set up perfectly for him' - trainers on their leading Victoria Cup contenders

The draw is often a major factor on the straight course at Ascot, particularly in this race down the years, and nine of the last ten winners of the Victoria Cup have had double-figure berths. The one to buck that trend was last year’s impressive winner Rebel Territory, who bolted up from stall two, although he did edge towards the centre of the track from two furlongs out.

The soft ground probably helped level the playing field from a draw perspective that day and it’s hard to gauge how well handicapped Rebel Territory was, having not run since.

The likelihood is that those drawn mid-to-high will have an advantage back on better ground, although Zero Carbon, an out-and-out front-runner drawn in stall two, should at least give those drawn low a decent tow into the race.

Four-year-olds have a good recent record in this race, winning six of the last eight runnings, and Richard Fahey’s Ramazan is possibly the most interesting from that age group.

The son of Kodiac progressed throughout his three-year-old campaign, losing out by just a neck in the Ayr Gold Cup prior to the narrowest of defeats to seven-furlong specialist Vafortino in Listed company at Redcar in October. That form has already worked out with Vafortino winning another Listed contest at Meydan before a length defeat in the Group 2 Al Fahidi Fort.

From the older horses, course-and-distance winner Pearle D’Or looks capable of a big run. His three runs at Ascot have produced a win and two narrow defeats and his latest run here when third in the valuable Howden Challenge Cup was a career-best. The booking of an in-form Silvestre de Sousa is another positive given the Brazilian’s 17 per cent strike-rate for the yard.

Wizard's 'fact-finding' mission

An entry in the Group 1 Queen Elizabeth II Jubilee Stakes over six furlongs at Royal Ascot next month for The Wizard Of Eye might not prove as outlandish as it appears.

The now 99-rated five-year-old boasted an official mark of 109 this time last year, and was only beaten six and three-quarter lengths in the Group 1 Lockinge Stakes.

Most of The Wizard Of Eye’s runs for Stan Moore were over seven furlongs or a mile, but since transferring to Charlie Fellowes and being gelded over the winter he has shown an abundance of speed.

“Ascot is a real fact-finding mission,” Fellowes said. “He’s new to the yard, but had excellent form for Stan.

“His work has been good and it’s a lovely starting point. Ascot will really suit him. He’s got loads of speed.”

The Wizard Eye is nicely handicapped on his best form and has been well backed for the Victoria Cup this week.

If he justified that market confidence in some style it might not be the biggest shock if he returned to the Berkshire track next month in one of the most prestigious sprints of the year.

Fellowes added: “I wouldn’t be surprised if we tried six furlongs at some stage. I’ve put him in the Diamond Jubilee. That might be pie in the sky at the moment, but he’s always had a big reputation and, from his homework, I can see why.”

What they say

Ed Walker, trainer of Popmaster

He’s very high in the handicap but seems in as good health and form as last year. He enjoyed a good comeback run which will have blown the cobwebs away. If he behaves himself for his young apprentice he should run a big race. He loves the track and the ground will be perfect.

John Gosden, joint-trainer of Mostabshir

He’s drawn in stall 19, which may be a good draw or maybe not depending on how it pans out. Like many others in the race, he has an each-way chance in an open race.

Michael Bell, trainer of Carrytheone

He had a nice seasonal reappearance at Newmarket – his first run for us. Looking through his form it appears that he’s always needed his first run and has come on plenty. This race looks set up perfectly for him.

Roger Varian, trainer of Fantastic Fox

He’s been consistent on the all-weather through winter and should enjoy the return to turf. If it continues to dry out it will suit him but he’s drawn 20 so we’ll have to see if that’s a help or not.

James Fanshawe, trainer of Hickory

He’s got good form over the course and distance and has come on for the run at Kempton. We’re putting the visor back on.

Roger Teal, trainer of Caragio

He ran a nice race at Kempton last month. He will be better with a stronger pace and has come out of that race well. I think he goes there with a solid each-way chance at a big price.

