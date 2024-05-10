Illinois's 33-1 Derby odds could crash if he gives Aidan O'Brien a seventh Lingfield Derby Trial

Horses don't just need a combination of speed, stamina and class to win the Lingfield Derby Trial – they also require balance to come down the hill.

Aidan O'Brien is two-handed as he seeks a seventh success in the Lingfield Derby Trial.

After suffering disappointment with City Of Troy and Ylang Ylang at Newmarket last weekend, the Ballydoyle team have bounced back with some far more favourable results at Chester.

Illinois , the mount of Ryan Moore, is generally 33-1 for the Betfred Derby, but that could prove a big price if the Galileo colt makes the anticipated improvement for a first opportunity to race on good ground.

All three of his runs have been on going officially described as soft, very soft, or heavy and it will prove no surprise if he delivers a career-best at Lingfield.

Some of that deep-ground form reads well. For instance, his third in the Group 1 Criterium de Saint-Cloud last October has been boosted by the performances of the fourth and fifth, Ramadan and Bracken’s Laugh, this year.

Ramadan has won both starts for Christopher Head in 2024, while Bracken's Laugh finished a half-length runner-up to the O'Brien-trained Capulet in Thursday's Listed Dee Stakes at Chester.

O'Brien said: "Illinois is up in trip on nicer ground and we feel both of those things will see him in a better light."

The Euphrates, generally a 50-1 shot for the Derby, looks the O'Brien second string, but he rates a promising middle-distance colt in his own right.

Winner of a heavy-ground Gowran maiden last October, The Euphrates possibly needed his reappearance run when second to Dallas Star in the Group 3 Ballysax Stakes at Leopardstown last month.

O'Brien said: "The Euphrates ran really well at Leopardstown and seems to have done well since.

"We'll learn a lot about them both here. We feel they have both come forward nicely from Leopardstown."

'Defiance is up in trip, which should suit him' – Varian

In theory, this race provides the perfect warm-up for Epsom because left-handed Lingfield, with its tricky undulations and steep descent into the home straight, offers horses a similar experience to those racing down Tattenham Hill.

In recent years Anthony Van Dyck, Lingfield winner in 2019, and Adayar, runner-up in 2021, have both gone on to grace the famous Epsom winner's enclosure.

The vast majority of horses who contest the Lingfield Derby Trial have never encountered the unique contours of Epsom, but that's not the case with Defiance .

Generally quoted at 33-1 for the Betfred Derby, the son of Camelot has already proved his ability to handle Epsom by finishing second to Bellum Justum in the Listed Blue Riband Trial last month.

Defiance (right): "He posted a lovely first run of the year when second in the trial race at Epsom" Credit: Alan Crowhurst (Getty Images)

"He posted a lovely first run of the year when second in the trial race at Epsom, which suggested he will have no problem handling the undulations here," trainer Roger Varian said.

"He's up in trip, which should suit him, and he's pleased since at home and goes there in great nick."

Defiance's form received a boost last Friday when Caviar Heights, who he beat by a short head on his debut at Sandown last August, romped home in a Newmarket Listed race.

What they say

James Fanshawe, trainer of Ambiente Friendly

He ran well at Newmarket on his first run of the season. Caviar Heights, who finished one place in front of him in third, boosted the form with a four-length Listed race win on his return to Newmarket last Friday. He's up in trip, which I hope will suit him, and he goes to Lingfield in good form.

Karl Burke, trainer of Arabic Legend and Imperial Sovereign

Arabic Legend is a smart horse and we'll find out whether he gets the trip. His pedigree suggests he's more a one-mile-two horse, but Sheikh Mohammed Obaid is keen to see if he gets it. He'll definitely come on fitness-wise for his run at Epsom. Imperial Sovereign will definitely get the trip and he's a decent animal – we'll find out how good he is here.

Ed Crisford, joint-trainer of Meydaan

It's a Derby trial and he's got to step up on what he's shown so far on the racecourse. He's definitely come on for his first run of the year at Newmarket – all of ours were needing the run in April. He's been pleasing us in his work since, and deserves to take his chance.

