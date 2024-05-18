Nothing to separate Big Rock and Inspiral in the market as Lockinge principals drift - plus conditions quicken at Newbury

Big Rock and Inspiral have drifted in the betting for the feature Group 1 Al Shaqab Lockinge Stakes (3.35 ) at Newbury, with the pair readily available at around 9-4 having been as short as 15-8 and 2-1 respectively.

The French raider is making his first appearance for trainer Maurizio Guarnieri, having stormed to a six-length success in the Queen Elizabeth II Stakes at Ascot for Christopher Head on his last outing in October, while the John and Thady Gosden-trained Inspiral, who will be ridden by Kieran Shoemark for the first time, ran out an impressive winner of the Breeders' Cup Filly & Mare Turf in November when last seen.

While there has been a lack of support for the market leaders, there has been plenty of interest in Charyn , who is now a 13-2 (from 7) with Paddy Power as he bids to extend his winning run this season.

Trained by Roger Varian, the four-year-old opened his account this term when landing the Listed Doncaster Mile in March. He then followed up by scoring in the Group 2 bet365 Mile a month later.

Paddy Power spokesman Paul Binfield said: "Big Rock has currently drifted from favouritism to sharing that honour with Inspiral, while there’s been quite a bit of support for Charyn, who has the fitness advantage of two outings already this term over the two principals in the market."

Charyn isn't the only one in favour with punters, as last year's Qipco 2,000 Guineas third Royal Scotsman is now as short as 9-1 in places, having been a general 12-1 shot this morning.

His form dipped in two subsequent runs in the Irish 2,000 Guineas and Royal Ascot, but joint-trainer Oliver Cole reported him to have been "training exceptionally well" in the build-up to the race.

Conditions quicken at Newbury ahead of mouthwatering Lockinge

The Lockinge Stakes is the feature at Newbury on Saturday Credit: Edward Whitaker (racingpost.com/photos)

Newbury clerk of the course George Hill described the ground as "good all over" following a dry period since the end of racing on Friday.

Although there is the potential for showers later in the afternoon, Hill was pleased with conditions when walking the track this morning. The first of seven races is due off at 1.50, with the Group 1 Al Shaqab Lockinge Stakes (3.35 ) headlining the card.

Speaking after 8am, Hill said: "We're in a good position at the moment and we've stayed dry since we raced yesterday, when we were on the easy side of good for racing.

"It was quite straightforward weather-wise and we're now officially good all over for day two."

Alongside Newbury, the other Premier raceday in Britain is at Newmarket, where the first of seven races begins at 1.30. The going is good with possible showers forecast later in the day.

The £100,000 7f handicap (2.40) is the main event, with the Charlie Hills-trained Divine Libra sitting at the top of the betting. Desert Cop, Rainbow Fire, Gorak and Quinault sit prominent in the market.

Non-runners

Newmarket

1.30: Roman Claire

3.15: Dashing Roger

4.25: Tipsy Tiger

Newbury

3.00: Hot Fuss

3.35: Real World

4.10: Significantly

Market movers

Newbury

1.50: Desert Hero 10-11 (from evens)

2.25: Room Service 13-2 (from 8-1)

3.00: Spirit Of Acklam 8-1 (from 10)

3.35: Charyn 13-2 (from 7), Royal Scotsman 12 (from 16)

Newmarket

2.05 Love Billy Boy 3 (from 7-2)

2.40 Rainbow Fire 6 (from 7)

3.15 Zozimus 5 (from 7)

