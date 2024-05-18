Cracking the Premier puzzle with Harry Wilson's tips for each of the seven races live on ITV on Saturday

Harry Wilson with his advice for the seven ITV races at Newbury and Newmarket on Saturday . . .

1.50 Newbury

Sky Sports Racing Aston Park Stakes (Group 3), 1m4f

Harry's tip: Desert Hero

Progressed for stepping up in trip last year, winning a Royal Ascot handicap and a Group 3 at Glorious Goodwood at this distance before a fine third in the St Leger, in which Middle Earth was more than 12 lengths behind him. Ran well over an inadequate trip in the Gordon Richards last month, gaining on the winner at the line. He'll strip fitter for the run and will benefit from the extra distance.

Desert Hero 13:50 Newbury View Racecard Jky: Tom Marquand Tnr: William Haggas

2.05 Newmarket

Jenningsbet Handicap, 7f

Harry's tip: Serene Seraph

Has some eyecatching juvenile form, notably finishing a close third behind subsequent Group winners Carla's Way and Star Of Mystery. It's easy to forgive a poor showing in bottomless ground on her last start in Listed company and she could prove a class apart now going back up in trip for her handicap debut.

Serene Seraph 14:05 Newmarket View Racecard Jky: Alec Voikhansky (3lb) Tnr: Richard Hannon

2.25 Newbury

Highclere Castle Gin Carnarvon Stakes (Listed Race), 6f

Harry's tip: Relief Rally

I wasn't sure she'd go on from her outstanding juvenile campaign, which concluded with victory in the Lowther on her sole start at this trip, but she showed enough promise on her reappearance in the Fred Darling to suggest she had. She was a blatant non-stayer at 7f, but the form looks good given the third won the 1,000 Guineas next time.

Relief Rally 14:25 Newbury View Racecard Jky: Tom Marquand Tnr: William Haggas

2.40 Newmarket

trustatrader.com Handicap, 7f

Harry's tip: Koy Koy

Was in good form in the autumn, winning comfortably at Wolverhampton in September before looking unlucky not to follow up at Ayr two weeks later when repeatedly denied a clear run. Has been dropped 4lb after an unsuccessful spell in Dubai over the winter, but he is fit and is more than capable off a mark just 2lb higher than his last win.

Koy Koy 14:40 Newmarket View Racecard Jky: Billy Loughnane Tnr: George Boughey

3.00 Newbury

Trade Nation London Gold Cup Handicap, 1m2f

Harry's tip: King's Gambit

The form of his Newbury maiden win has worked out well, with the runner-up winning since and the third rated 107 after scoring in Listed company, and he only lost by a head when trying to concede 6lb to Bracken's Laugh, who finished second in the Dee Stakes last week. On the strength of his juvenile form, a mark of 93 could underestimate him on his handicap debut.

King's Gambit 15:00 Newbury View Racecard Jky: William Buick Tnr: Harry Charlton

3.15 Newmarket

Jenningsbet Britain's Leading Independent Bookmakers Handicap, 1m

Harry's tip: Repertoire

Won this race last year from a 3lb lower mark and has been given an identical prep this time, with his return at Ascot a 5lb better performance on Racing Post Ratings than he achieved in that same race the year before. He's not getting any younger but is capable off this mark.

Repertoire 15:15 Newmarket View Racecard Jky: Callum Shepherd Tnr: David Simcock

3.35 Newbury

Al Shaqab Lockinge Stakes (Group 1), 1m

Harry's tip: Hi Royal

The market centres around Big Rock and Inspiral, but the former is a big horse who is sure to improve for the run, while any significant rain will be cause for concern for the latter, so it's worth chancing Hi Royal at a huge price. He placed in both the English and Irish 2,000 Guineas last year before losing his way, but he bounced back to form on his first start after a break and wind surgery in a Group 3 at Newmarket last time. The booking of Ryan Moore catches the eye and he could cause a shock if getting loose on the front end.

Hi Royal 15:35 Newbury View Racecard Jky: Ryan Moore Tnr: Kevin Ryan

