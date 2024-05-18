The Morning Post
Watch live: Paul Kealy, David Jennings and Maddy Playle run you through the weekend action on The Morning Post
Join host Dave Orton for our live and interactive betting show sponsored by William Hill.
Paul Kealy and Maddy Playle are on the panel this week to give their views, insights and horse racing tips ahead of the action at Newbury and Newmarket.
We will also be speaking to Deputy Irish Editor David Jennings, who will give us his analysis and tips on the great action in Ireland this weekend.
'He could be the value option' - why this horse can win the Lockinge plus 1-2-3 predictions
Confirmed runners and riders for Saturday's Lockinge Stakes at Newbury featuring Big Rock and Inspiral
