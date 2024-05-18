Racing Post logo
The Morning Post

Watch live: Paul Kealy, David Jennings and Maddy Playle run you through the weekend action on The Morning Post

Join host Dave Orton for our live and interactive betting show sponsored by William Hill.

Paul Kealy and Maddy Playle are on the panel this week to give their views, insights and horse racing tips ahead of the action at Newbury and Newmarket.

We will also be speaking to Deputy Irish Editor David Jennings, who will give us his analysis and tips on the great action in Ireland this weekend.

Watch The Morning Post here

