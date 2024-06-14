Can Quintus Arrius give Peter Niven team a welcome boost? Analysis and key quotes for £30,000 York handicap

They often come to the stands’ side rail when there’s soft in the going description at York and that can help negate a wide draw over the seven furlong trip on the Knavesmire.

Quest For Fun is drawn widest of all in stall 20 and he’s one of four in the race for Tim Easterby. He’s a previous course-and-distance winner who wasn’t beaten far at Doncaster last time out and is now just 1lb above his last winning mark.

One that will appreciate the deteriorating conditions is his stablemate Yermanthere . Both of his wins in Ireland came on yielding to soft but he may need this after more than eight months off.

Yanifer missed most of last season, but there was plenty to like about his recent return at Chester when only beaten three quarters of a length and a three week break should ensure he doesn’t bounce. The son of Dandy Man is a previous course-and-distance winner who is a bit of a seven furlong specialist, and all his best form is with some cut in the ground.

Mark Winn is good value for the 3lb he can still claim and he gets back on board the unexposed New Image , who he rode to victory at Musselburgh last time. Softer ground is the big question for him but he’s a big imposing sort who won with more in hand than the winning margin suggested last time, and there’s certainly nothing wrong with his 4lb rise in the weights.

Carnival Zain didn’t get much luck in running over this course and distance on his seasonal return three weeks ago. After winning five times in 2022, he was probably too high in the weights for most of last year but he’s now rated 8lb below his last winning mark and there was encouragement to be taken from his reappearance.

Race analysis by Phill Anderson

Niven out for poignant win

Peter Niven is hoping Quintus Arrius can give his yard a welcome boost following the death of stable stalwart Misty Mani at Market Rasen last Friday.

The three-time hurdle winner was fatally injured in a fall at the third flight and Niven said: "She did well for the yard. It was horrible. These things happen in racing, though, and maybe Quintus Arrius can give us all a good day at York."

He added: "He’s been wanting this step up in trip for a while. He’s got a good draw in stall eight and I’m hoping he’ll get away a bit better this time. To be fair to the horse, it’s the first time he’s had a decent draw."

Dual scorer Quintus Arrius has been dropped 2lb by the handicapper since his third to Iris Dancer and subsequent winner Sacred Falls at Hamilton last month.

What they say

Michael Dods, trainer of Bear Force One , Diamondonthehill and Woven

It’s Bear Force One’s first run for us and he wouldn’t want any more rain. Diamondonthehill is a fast-ground horse too. He won well at Thirsk last time out. Woven wouldn’t mind any rain. He's probably better at six furlongs, but goes there in good form.

Harriet Bethell, trainer of Yanifer

He’s come out of his Chester run, which was his first outing since last year’s Lincoln, really well. He seems to love York and we’re very hopeful. I’d say he has a very good chance. He can only improve for that reappearance and Connor Planas, who rode him at Chester, seems to get on well with him.

Ian Williams, trainer of Aalto

It looks as though the drop in trip will suit. I hope they go quick. He'll be played quite late, I would expect. He's fairly handicapped on his last two runs over a mile.

Geoffrey Harker, trainer of Mudamer

He ran too free at Thirsk last time. Hopefully he’ll settle and run a bit better at York. Stall 15 is by no means ideal and I don’t want it to rain. He's always promised to be quite a good horse and ran some decent races last year. I do think, though, that he seems a lot better this year and I’m hoping he can win a nice handicap at some stage.

Steve Brown, assistant to Julie Camacho, trainer of Tactical

He lost all chance at the start at Doncaster in a first-time visor, but we’re retaining it because he works significantly better in it at home. If he came back to his best form there's no doubt he is well handicapped. We’re not seeing the best from him at present, but we still believe there is a good horse in there.

Micky Hammond, trainer of Carnival Zain

He has been held back a little bit by the handicapper over the last year or so, but he looks very competitive off his mark now. His first run back at York last month was a good, solid effort, and I feel we have every chance of being in the mix this time.

