We’ll have squandered a great opportunity if Premier racing remains this invisible to racegoers

It was a simple answer to a simple question but one that said a great deal – and precisely mirrored my own impressions of the brave new dawn that is Premier racing.

"It's been a damp squib so far," said racegoer Lee Barrett at Kempton on Saturday when I asked him what he made of the concept. "Nothing's happened."

There really was nothing at all, not even the four advertising boards that were at Cheltenham on New Year's Day, to signal to customers at Kempton that this was a Premier raceday. For those in attendance, it felt like Premier racing didn’t exist at all.