British racing's Premier project starts with four advertising boards and a resurgent Bob Olinger
- 1st4Shakem Up'Arry11/2
- 2nd5Frero Banbou13/2
- 3rd2Al Dancer11/1
A new dawn has broken, has it not?
For those unfamiliar with the line, Tony Blair said it after Labour's landslide in the 1997 general election. The next general election will almost certainly take place at some point this year. It's also almost certain the first Premier raceday has now been staged, the element of doubt stemming from the fact references to British racing's big project at Cheltenham were almost non-existent.
To a Ben, a Brian and a Bob, that mattered not one jot. For them, this was not primarily a Premier day but a massive day. For the 33,200 people who commenced their year with a visit to jumping's Mecca, this was a special day because it was a Cheltenham day. It needed no additional promotion or adornment, which is just as well because, to all intents and purposes, it did not get any.
Published on 1 January 2024inReports
Last updated 19:04, 1 January 2024
- Exeter: 'It feels really good' - New Year's Day lucky again for Lucy Gardner after she ends two-year wait for a winner
- Cheltenham: Max McNeill's patience being rewarded as Butch completes hat-trick in warm handicap hurdle
- Derby runner Dear My Friend shows his class to win valuable mile handicap
- Catterick: Formidable combination Micky Hammond and Emma Smith-Chaston joyous as double 'starts our 2024 off with a bang'
- Tramore: Boldog kicks off 2024 in style for Joseph O'Brien as he powers to impressive win on stable debut
