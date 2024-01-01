Racing Post logo
Search icon
Menu icon
digital newspaperhorse trackerfree betsmy bookmakerssubscribe
icon
Log In
icon
Racing Post logo
Horse iconnext race off
Chevron down
Menu icon
  • MoreChevron down
PartialLogo
Reportstoday
14:05 Cheltenham
premium

British racing's Premier project starts with four advertising boards and a resurgent Bob Olinger

Play6 ran
14:05 Cheltenham2m 4½f Chase, Grade 3 Handicap
Distance: 2m 4½fClass: 1
  • 1st
    Silk
    4Shakem Up'Arry
    11/2
  • 2nd
    Silk
    5Frero Banbou
    13/2
  • 3rd
    Silk
    2Al Dancer
    11/1

A new dawn has broken, has it not?

For those unfamiliar with the line, Tony Blair said it after Labour's landslide in the 1997 general election. The next general election will almost certainly take place at some point this year. It's also almost certain the first Premier raceday has now been staged, the element of doubt stemming from the fact references to British racing's big project at Cheltenham were almost non-existent. 

To a Ben, a Brian and a Bob, that mattered not one jot. For them, this was not primarily a Premier day but a massive day. For the 33,200 people who commenced their year with a visit to jumping's Mecca, this was a special day because it was a Cheltenham day. It needed no additional promotion or adornment, which is just as well because, to all intents and purposes, it did not get any.

Read the full story

Read award-winning journalism from the best writers in racing, with exclusive news, interviews, columns, investigations, stable tours and subscriber-only emails.

Subscribe to unlock
  • Racing Post digital newspaper (worth over £100 per month)
  • Award-winning journalism from the best writers in racing
  • Expert tips from the likes of Tom Segal and Paul Kealy
  • Replays and results analysis from all UK and Irish racecourses
  • Form study tools including the Pro Card and Horse Tracker
  • Extensive archive of statistics covering horses, trainers, jockeys, owners, pedigree and sales data
subscribe

Already a subscriber?Log in

author image
Lee MottersheadSenior writer

Published on 1 January 2024inReports

Last updated 19:04, 1 January 2024

icon
14:05 CheltenhamPlay
Paddy Power New Year's Day Handicap Chase (Premier Handicap) (GBB Race)6 ran
  • 1st
    Silk
    4Shakem Up'Arry
    11/2
  • 2nd
    Silk
    5Frero Banbou
    13/2
  • 3rd
    Silk
    2Al Dancer
    11/1
more inReports
more inReports