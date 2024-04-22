Racing Post logo
Search icon
Menu icon
Horse icon
next race9 MINS
14:22 PontefractHorse icon
Digital NewspaperHorse TrackerFree BetsMy BookmakersSubscribe
icon
Log In
icon
Racing Post logo
Horse iconnext race off
Chevron down
Menu icon
Horse icon
next race9 MINS
14:22 PontefractHorse icon
  • MoreChevron down
OpinionLewis Porteous
premium

We're all bit players in Willie's World - but spare a thought for the man who would be king in any other era

author image
Lewis PorteousReporter
Willie Mullins and Gordon Elliott do battle again on Troytown Chase day at Navan today
Willie Mullins (left) has denied Gordon Elliott in the Champion Hurdle, Gold Cup and the Grand National this season Credit: Patrick McCann (racingpost.com/photos)

Rarely has the result of a photo-finish been as crucial to so many people as the one that decided the outcome of Saturday's Scottish Grand National.

Mathematically speaking, the race to be crowned champion jumps trainer in Britain might not be over, but with days rather than weeks to go until the end of the season, Macdermott's victory at Ayr was surely the moment Willie Mullins landed the knockout blow to title rivals Dan Skelton and Paul Nicholls.  

Yet while marvelling at the might of Mullins or even contemplating Nicholls and Skelton exchanging expletives in the owners' and trainers' bar as the judge called Macdermott the winner by a nose, spare a thought too for Gordon Elliott.

Read the full story

Read award-winning journalism from the best writers in racing, with exclusive news, interviews, columns, investigations, stable tours and subscriber-only emails.

Subscribe to unlock
  • Racing Post digital newspaper (worth over £100 per month)
  • Award-winning journalism from the best writers in racing
  • Expert tips from the likes of Tom Segal and Paul Kealy
  • Replays and results analysis from all UK and Irish racecourses
  • Form study tools including the Pro Card and Horse Tracker
  • Extensive archive of statistics covering horses, trainers, jockeys, owners, pedigree and sales data
Subscribe

Already a subscriber?Log in

Published on 22 April 2024inLewis Porteous

Last updated 14:07, 22 April 2024

iconCopy
more inLewis Porteous
more inLewis Porteous