We're all bit players in Willie's World - but spare a thought for the man who would be king in any other era
Rarely has the result of a photo-finish been as crucial to so many people as the one that decided the outcome of Saturday's Scottish Grand National.
Mathematically speaking, the race to be crowned champion jumps trainer in Britain might not be over, but with days rather than weeks to go until the end of the season, Macdermott's victory at Ayr was surely the moment Willie Mullins landed the knockout blow to title rivals Dan Skelton and Paul Nicholls.
Yet while marvelling at the might of Mullins or even contemplating Nicholls and Skelton exchanging expletives in the owners' and trainers' bar as the judge called Macdermott the winner by a nose, spare a thought too for Gordon Elliott.
Read the full story
Read award-winning journalism from the best writers in racing, with exclusive news, interviews, columns, investigations, stable tours and subscriber-only emails.
Subscribe to unlock
- Racing Post digital newspaper (worth over £100 per month)
- Award-winning journalism from the best writers in racing
- Expert tips from the likes of Tom Segal and Paul Kealy
- Replays and results analysis from all UK and Irish racecourses
- Form study tools including the Pro Card and Horse Tracker
- Extensive archive of statistics covering horses, trainers, jockeys, owners, pedigree and sales data
Already a subscriber?Log in
Published on 22 April 2024inLewis Porteous
Last updated 14:07, 22 April 2024
- Repeat winners, raw emotion and awesome amateurs: there are still plenty of potential Grand National fairytales
- He wasn’t even there - but the Caldwell dispersal sale still revealed the most important factor behind Willie Mullins’ dominance
- Prize-money differences mean data on Sunday evening trials comes with an enormous caveat
- Reasons to be fearful: jump racing's very existence might even be at risk unless major issues are addressed
- 'We'll be in Hawaiian shirts on Sunday' - optimism in the air as Lingfield keeps the show going
- Repeat winners, raw emotion and awesome amateurs: there are still plenty of potential Grand National fairytales
- He wasn’t even there - but the Caldwell dispersal sale still revealed the most important factor behind Willie Mullins’ dominance
- Prize-money differences mean data on Sunday evening trials comes with an enormous caveat
- Reasons to be fearful: jump racing's very existence might even be at risk unless major issues are addressed
- 'We'll be in Hawaiian shirts on Sunday' - optimism in the air as Lingfield keeps the show going