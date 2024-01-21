Racing Post logo
Search icon
Menu icon
digital newspaperhorse trackerfree betsmy bookmakerssubscribe
icon
Log In
icon
Racing Post logo
Horse iconnext race off
Chevron down
Menu icon
  • MoreChevron down
OpinionLewis Porteous
premium

Reasons to be fearful: jump racing's very existence might even be at risk unless major issues are addressed

author image
Lewis PorteousReporter
The four-runner Relkeel Hurdle at Cheltenham on Britain's first Premier Raceday of the year highlighted the big problem jump racing currently has with field sizes
The four-runner Relkeel Hurdle at Cheltenham on Britain's first Premier raceday of the year highlighted the big problem jump racing currently has with field sizesCredit: Alan Crowhurst

I will never forget the cold shiver Henry Daly sent down my spine when relaying his fears that jump racing would cease to exist in his lifetime when I visited his yard in 2022.

Daly wouldn't be an unnecessary doom-monger by any stretch of the imagination, which is perhaps why his concerns for a sport to which he has dedicated his life had such a profound impact on me. If someone as smart and seasoned as him feared for the game then surely the rest of us should be living in dread too.

There was a moment last week, in the company of a trainer at the other end of his career to Daly, when I was overcome with the same feeling as we discussed the current health of the jumps industry.

Read the full story

Read award-winning journalism from the best writers in racing, with exclusive news, interviews, columns, investigations, stable tours and subscriber-only emails.

Subscribe to unlock
  • Racing Post digital newspaper (worth over £100 per month)
  • Award-winning journalism from the best writers in racing
  • Expert tips from the likes of Tom Segal and Paul Kealy
  • Replays and results analysis from all UK and Irish racecourses
  • Form study tools including the Pro Card and Horse Tracker
  • Extensive archive of statistics covering horses, trainers, jockeys, owners, pedigree and sales data
subscribe

Already a subscriber?Log in

Published on 21 January 2024inLewis Porteous

Last updated 14:00, 21 January 2024

icon
more inLewis Porteous
more inLewis Porteous