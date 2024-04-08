Repeat winners, raw emotion and awesome amateurs: there are still plenty of potential Grand National fairytales

It will be interesting to see what impact the changes made to the Randox Grand National this year have on the race.

Last year's safety review led to a reduction in the number of runners to 34 from 40, the first fence being 60 yards closer to the starting line, and the start being altered so that all horses are standing, rather than walking, when the race begins.

We all hope these changes assist the participants going out to compete without losing any of the Grand National's aura, and I'd be surprised if the headline alteration of six fewer runners impedes the spectacle of the race.