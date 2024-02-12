He wasn’t even there - but the Caldwell dispersal sale still revealed the most important factor behind Willie Mullins’ dominance
There were raised eyebrows at Tattersalls Ireland last week when the dispersal of 29 horses owned by Andy and Gemma Brown set all sorts of records in the sales ring.
The lots achieved a record-breaking aggregate for a one-day boutique National Hunt sale of €5,290,000. The average price for the session was €182,414, while four horses sold for more than €500,000 and ten for €200,000 or more. The highlight was Grade 1 winner Caldwell Potter setting a world record price of €740,000 for a jumps horse in training sold at public auction.
You had to feel for Gordon Elliott, who had done everything right with Caldwell Potter to that point only to see the horse leave his yard through no fault of his own. Elliott conducted himself impeccably throughout the build-up to the sale. He could have negotiated a private sale with the Browns but he said himself the fairest way for the horses to achieve their true market value was to go to public auction.
Read the full story
Read award-winning journalism from the best writers in racing, with exclusive news, interviews, columns, investigations, stable tours and subscriber-only emails.
Subscribe to unlock
- Racing Post digital newspaper (worth over £100 per month)
- Award-winning journalism from the best writers in racing
- Expert tips from the likes of Tom Segal and Paul Kealy
- Replays and results analysis from all UK and Irish racecourses
- Form study tools including the Pro Card and Horse Tracker
- Extensive archive of statistics covering horses, trainers, jockeys, owners, pedigree and sales data
Already a subscriber?Log in
Published on 12 February 2024inLewis Porteous
Last updated 14:00, 12 February 2024
- Prize-money differences mean data on Sunday evening trials comes with an enormous caveat
- Reasons to be fearful: jump racing's very existence might even be at risk unless major issues are addressed
- 'We'll be in Hawaiian shirts on Sunday' - optimism in the air as Lingfield keeps the show going
- We'll have squandered a great opportunity if Premier racing remains this invisible to racegoers
- The secret of success: Aidan O'Brien's rare insight into the mind of this 'very weird' genius
- Prize-money differences mean data on Sunday evening trials comes with an enormous caveat
- Reasons to be fearful: jump racing's very existence might even be at risk unless major issues are addressed
- 'We'll be in Hawaiian shirts on Sunday' - optimism in the air as Lingfield keeps the show going
- We'll have squandered a great opportunity if Premier racing remains this invisible to racegoers
- The secret of success: Aidan O'Brien's rare insight into the mind of this 'very weird' genius