Prize-money differences mean data on Sunday evening trials comes with an enormous caveat
This week will see the third of the six Sunday evening trial fixtures taking place on the all-weather. Another £145,000 is on offer at Newcastle – and it's no surprise that connections will follow the cash and punters will follow connections.
The BHA's own key performance indicator for the trial focuses on betting turnover, with the regulator looking for the new Sunday night meetings to outperform regular floodlit fixtures from Tuesday to Thursday by 15 to 20 per cent to be deemed a success.
However, the results at the end of the experiment will come with a substantial caveat. The one thing we can definitively say at this point is that the trial fixtures bear little resemblance to what is routinely being offered to punters on a Tuesday, Wednesday or Thursday under the floodlights.
