OpinionPeter Scargill
premium

There's a common link between Dylan Kitts and other jockeys involved in 'non-trier' cases - and it suggests they aren't the real villains

author image
Peter ScargillDeputy industry editor
Dylan Kitts: suspended for 14 days earlier this year and is now under investigation again
Dylan Kitts: suspended for 14 days earlier this year and is now under investigation againCredit: John Grossick

What was going on in the head of Dylan Kitts? That is a question we have all been asking ourselves in the wake of last week’s controversy at Worcester. 

We have all been trying to put ourselves in the jockey’s shoes, trying to understand what he was attempting to do when riding Hillsin to finish an eyecatching third in an otherwise nondescript event on a Wednesday evening.

Was it a ‘stopping ride’ – a deliberate attempt to defraud and prevent the horse from running as well as he could have done? Or was he trying to execute his instructions as well as he could, having been told to keep a hold of the horse’s head for as long as possible to help him finish the race, and messed it up?

Published on 10 July 2023Last updated 15:30, 10 July 2023
